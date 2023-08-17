Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

UP under Yogi on path to becoming trillion-dollar economy: V K Singh

He was addressing a gathering at JNU here on the launch of a book titled "Yogi@Trillion Drive: Accelerating to a Trillion $ Economy"

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

"The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has set a target of making the state a trillion-dollar economy. For this, the state government has implemented strict law and order along with structural reforms and innovations in communication and transport," Singh said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 7:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on the path to becoming a "trillion-dollar economy", Union Minister of State V K Singh said on Wednesday.
He was addressing a gathering at JNU here on the launch of a book titled "Yogi@Trillion Drive: Accelerating to a Trillion $ Economy".
"The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has set a target of making the state a trillion-dollar economy. For this, the state government has implemented strict law and order along with structural reforms and innovations in communication and transport," Singh said.
The book, available in both Hindi and English, is essentially a research document on Chief Minister Adityanath's ambitious plans of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy. It is edited by JNU Professor Punam Kumari.
On the occasion, Dean of Colleges at the University of Delhi Balaram Pani said Adityanath by following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showed his determination towards improving the quality of life of the people of his state.
The book is a "good record" of these policies and practices, he said.

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath govt to present its largest-ever annual budget today

New saga of development in Varanasi during Modi govt: CM Yogi Adityanath

Investment in UP was distant dream 6 years ago: Yogi slams previous govts

Quality education that values nationalism alone is 'meaningful': CM Yogi

PM's Bhopal address will infuse BJP workers with new energy: Adityanath

Nearly 300 pilgrims rescued from trek route to Madmaheshwar in Uttarakhand

Sri Lanka gets substitute maritime surveillance aircraft from India

Gujarat hosts first WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit under G20 Meet

Tamil Nadu to come up with India's first drone common testing centre

1st phase of Odisha metro rail project to cover 26 km, feature 20 stations

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh V K Singh

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon