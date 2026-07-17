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VBSA Bill explained: Why higher education regulator plan faces pushback

The proposed law seeks to replace the UGC, AICTE and NCTE with a single higher education regulator, but critics say it centralises power and undermines institutional autonomy

Monsoon, Parliament, Bills

The Bill is scheduled to be introduced in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on Monday, July 20

Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

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A parliamentary panel set up to examine Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill (VBSA), 2025, has recommended that the proposed legislation might grant "excessive powers to a single central regulator", affecting "institutional autonomy", news agency PTI reported.  
 
Introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 15 last year, the Bill faced objections from the Opposition which accused the government of overcentralising education. VBSA was subsequently sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which has now submitted its report. 
 
The Bill is scheduled to be introduced in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on Monday, July 20.
 
What is the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill?
 
 
Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, 2025, aims to replace India's fragmented higher education regulatory system with a single overarching regulator.

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VBSA seeks to dissolve the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to create a single, central regulatory commission. This new apex body will have three specialised councils:
  • Regulatory Council to regulate higher education institutions;
  • Accreditation Council to oversee accreditation and quality assurance; and
  • Standards Council to frame academic standards and learning outcomes.
The new body would regulate universities, engineering colleges, management institutes, teacher education and architecture programmes.
 
The umbrella body will be overseen by a chairperson and 12 other members, all of whom will be appointed by the President of India. The councils will have 14 members and the president and the members of the councils, to be appointed by the President, on the recommendation of the Union government.
 
What the parliamentary panel has said
 
The parliamentary panel, which held consultations with over 100 stakeholders, has said too much power given to a single central regulator could lead to “bureaucratic or ideological overreach", affecting the institutional autonomy enshrined in the existing UGC framework.
 
It also stated that penalties proposed under a graded penalty structure cannot be imposed arbitrarily by the council. The panel highlighted concerns of states over excessive centralisation, calling for wider representation in the regulatory structure.
 
Opposition parties have argued that education is a subject on which both the Centre and states have legislative powers. They also allege that the Bill grants overarching powers to the Centre under clauses 45 and 47, which state that each body under the Act will be bound by the government's policy directions. 
 
Concerning the Institutes of National Importance (INIs), the parliamentary panel called for statutory protections available to institutions to remain explicit in the law. It called for mandatory consultation with INIs for rules framed under Section 49.
 
The government has defended the Bill, saying it will reduce duplication, improve quality and align higher education with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
 

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

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