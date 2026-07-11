Saturday, July 11, 2026 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / West Bengal to launch single-window clearance for investments over ₹100 cr

West Bengal to launch single-window clearance for investments over ₹100 cr

CM Adhikari said the government was committed to creating a business-friendly environment and attracting fresh investments

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dankuni (WB)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday announced that his government would introduce a single-window clearance mechanism for investment proposals of Rs 100 crore and above, asserting that land availability would not be a constraint for industries in the state.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a new manufacturing facility of Lux Industries at Dankuni in Hooghly district, Adhikari said the government was committed to creating a business-friendly environment and attracting fresh investments.

"There will be a single-window clearance system for investment proposals worth Rs 100 crore and above. Land availability will not be an issue for industry," he said, laying the foundation stone for the Rs 600-crore plant.

 

Claiming that West Bengal was poised to regain its position as a leading investment destination, he said the state was entering a new phase of industrial growth.

"West Bengal will once again become India's top destination for investment. A business-friendly environment is created only when law and order is maintained," he said.

Also Read

UCC, Uniform Civil Code

West Bengal govt sets up committee to examine draft Uniform Civil Code Bill

Gautam Adani

Adani to file affidavit in US court this week on indictment dismissal

NH Investment & Securities

Korea's NH Investment invests ₹900 cr in Choice International's broking arm

WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment result

WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment result link at wbjeeb.nic.in, know more

Aalok Shah

Indian firms remain cautious on AI M&A: Rothschild & Co's Aalok Shahpremium

Adhikari alleged that the state's debt had increased from around Rs 2 lakh crore during the Left Front regime to nearly Rs 8 lakh crore under the previous Trinamool Congress government, maintaining that attracting investments was crucial to augmenting the state's own revenue.

Stating that around one crore workers from West Bengal were employed outside the state, he said the government aimed to create large-scale employment opportunities through industrialisation.

Adhikari said his government was working to build a "three-pillar" framework for employment generation through industry, infrastructure and skill development, expressing confidence that people would soon witness the benefits of a "double-engine" government through improvements in law and order, employment, education and healthcare.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

boat capsize

Boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes in Vietnam, 15 feared dead

Vietnam boat capsize

Vietnam boat capsize: 2 from Andhra killed, PM Modi expresses grief

Uttarakhand landslide, landslide

Heavy rain batters Uttarakhand; 120 roads shut, 100 pilgrims rescued

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi addressing mediapersons in Bhubaneswar on Friday

CM Mohan Majhi orders criminal investigation into Odisha textbook fiasco

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt plans to expand ladies special bus service with 50 buses

Topics : Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBSNL Satellite PhoneQ1 Results TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFake Traffic Challan ScamIndia Food InflationTCS Share Price TodayFD Rates July 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance