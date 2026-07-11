Saturday, July 11, 2026 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Vietnam boat capsize: 2 from Andhra killed, PM Modi expresses grief

Vietnam boat capsize: 2 from Andhra killed, PM Modi expresses grief

The tourist speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members capsized near Phu Quoc Island while returning to An Thoi Port

Vietnam boat capsize

The accident claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists, while 21 others were rescued. Of the survivors, 17 were passengers, and four were crew members. Image: X

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two people from Andhra Pradesh were killed and three others from the state were hospitalised in Vietnam following a tourist boat capsize near Phu Quoc Island, sources in the Andhra Pradesh government said.

The tourist speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members capsized near Phu Quoc Island while returning to An Thoi Port, the sources further said.

The accident claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists, while 21 others were rescued. Of the survivors, 17 were passengers, and four were crew members.

Two remained in critical condition, and all 36 persons on board have been accounted for.

"Preliminary information indicates that two persons from Machilipatnam are among the deceased. We are coordinating with the Indian Embassy and the Vietnamese authorities, and further details will be shared after official confirmation," Andhra Pradesh sources told PTI.

 

Also Read

boat capsize

Boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes in Vietnam, 15 feared dead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon participate in a community event

India giving new model of development to world: PM Modi in New Zealand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the India-New Zealand business event

India-NZ FTA will deepen economic ties, boost trade, investment: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hands with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during a bilateral meeting at Government House in Auckland, New Zealand

India, New Zealand elevate strategic ties, target ₹35,000 cr trade by 2030

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in New Zealand on final leg of his three-nation tour

Three other people from the state were hospitalised following the boat capsize, the sources added.

The An Thoi Border Guard Station, the Navy, Coast Guard Region 4 and local boats launched a large-scale rescue operation. Life rafts and jet skis were deployed, they said.

The tour was organised by Vietnam-based Threeland Travel through local coordinating vendor Sai Vietnam, while the Indian tourist group was reportedly associated with Lava Mobile.

Preliminary reports indicated that Jalalakshmi and Jayashree, both from Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, were among the deceased. Verification of the identities of other affected Indian nationals was underway, the sources said. The cause of the accident was under investigation, with rough sea conditions and possible mechanical failure suspected.  Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the deaths of Indian nationals in a boat accident in Vietnam and said that Indian missions are providing all possible help.

Fifteen Indian tourists were killed in the incident on Saturday, according to Vietnamese media reports.

"Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister also said that the Indian Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. "Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities," he said.

Expressing his sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, Modi said he prays for the early recovery of the injured survivors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Uttarakhand landslide, landslide

Heavy rain batters Uttarakhand; 120 roads shut, 100 pilgrims rescued

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi addressing mediapersons in Bhubaneswar on Friday

CM Mohan Majhi orders criminal investigation into Odisha textbook fiasco

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt plans to expand ladies special bus service with 50 buses

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari urges cooperation among Brics nations to shape future of mobility

UCC, Uniform Civil Code

West Bengal govt sets up committee to examine draft Uniform Civil Code Bill

Topics : Narendra Modi Vietnam India-Vietnam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBSNL Satellite PhoneQ1 Results TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFake Traffic Challan ScamIndia Food InflationTCS Share Price TodayFD Rates July 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance