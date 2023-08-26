Confirmation

Work of G20 culture ministers holds significance for humanity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said culture has an inherent potential to unite, while asserting that the work of G20 culture ministers holds immense significance for entire humanity

PM Modi

PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3

Press Trust of India Varanasi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 12:08 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said culture has an inherent potential to unite, while asserting that the work of G20 culture ministers holds immense significance for entire humanity.
In a recorded video message to the delegates attending the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting here, the prime minister said Varanasi is a treasure chest of spirituality, knowledge and truth.
"Culture has the inherent potential to unite... your work holds immense significance for entire humanity," Modi told the gathering of G20 ministers..
He also said that the prime ministers' museum in Delhi "showcases India's democratic heritage".
"Heritage is a vital asset for economic growth and diversification," Modi said and added that India's mantra is 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi'.
The prime minister also said that India is "using technology to ensure better preservation of our cultural heritage".

In the nearly nine-minute-long video the prime minister extended his greetings to the ministers and other delegates at the event.
Varanasi -- the prime minister's parliamentary constituency -- hosted the fourth and final meeting of the G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) during August 24-25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi G20 summit G20 meeting

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 12:08 PM IST

