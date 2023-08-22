Confirmation

Working on war-footing to check dengue spread, 100,000 notices issued: MCD

Nearly 350 dengue cases were recorded this year till August 5, according to a report issued by the MCD earlier

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
More than one lakh legal notices and 27,100 penalties have been issued for violations during the inspection of households and other premises for detecting the breeding of mosquito larvae in the last few months, according to data shared by civic authorities on Tuesday.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in a statement, said construction sites are the most vulnerable spots with breeding of mosquitoes found at 21 per cent of the sites, followed by government offices, parks and nurseries, and educational institutions.
The civic body asserted that it is working on a "war-footing" to check the spread of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.
More than one lakh inspections are being done daily by malaria inspectors, DBC (domestic breeding checking) workers, field workers and officials of the public health department, the civic body said.
Ward-level special drives and awareness campaign taking place in all 12 zones of the MCD, have been accelerated, and "over 3,000 DBC workers and 2,000 field workers are working on a mission mode for detection of breeding of mosquito larvae and ensuring its destruction", it said.
Over two crore house visits have been done by the DBC workers, anti-mosquito spray done at 7,89,995 houses, buildings and their premises, while "1,04,960 legal notices and 27,100 challans have been issued", the statement said.

Breeding was also found on the premises of a total of 1,76,765 houses, buildings and land premises, it added.
Nearly 350 dengue cases were recorded this year till August 5, according to a report issued by the MCD earlier.
Also, larvivorous fishes have been introduced at 189 water spots, officials said.
WhatsApp groups have also been created for all the 250 wards of the MCD with an objective to redress complaints and impart awareness among people, and 15 taskforce (inter-sectoral coordination committee) meetings with major stakeholders have been convened as part of the campaign, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dengue MCD Delhi disease-carrying mosquitoes

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

