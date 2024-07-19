Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Tytler in 1984 riots

The court is likely to pronounce the order on August 2.

Picture courtesy: www.yespunjab.com

The court had also imposed certain conditions on Tytler

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Friday reserved its order on whether to frame charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in an anti-Sikh riots case in which three people were killed.
Special judge for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases Rakesh Siyal reserved the order after hearing arguments by the counsel for the central probe agency and the defence.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The court is likely to pronounce the order on August 2.
The CBI, while quoting a witness, had alleged in the charge sheet that Tytler stepped out of a white ambassador car in front of Gurudwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984 and instigated a mob to kills Sikhs.
"Kill the Sikhs, they have killed our mother," Tytler, a former Union minister was alleged to have told the mob that led to the killing of three people.
Anti-Sikh riots had erupted in several parts of the country in the aftermath of the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

More From This Section

LIVE: Reliance Jio Infocomm Q1 standalone net profit rises 12% to Rs 5,445 cr

Despite good intentions, new criminal laws created chaos: Madras HC

Modi meets defence major Lockheed Martin's CEO; lauds latter's commitment

No unauthorized structures, including religious, permitted near Yamuna: HC

SC to examine governor's immunity in molestation case: What is Article 361?

A sessions court had in August last year granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in the case.
The court had also imposed certain conditions on Tytler, including that he will not tamper with the evidence or leave the country without its permission.
The central agency has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment of an offence) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi Court reserves order against Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Anti-Sikh riots: Court reserves order on charges against Jagdish Tytler

10 banks, NBFCs faced minor disruptions due to global tech outage: RBI

It is an internal matter: India on violent protests in Bangladesh

Delhi Court reserves order against Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Topics : 1984 anti-Sikh riots Delhi High Court ambassador Jagdish Tytler

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon