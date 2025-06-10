Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UP to launch kalanamak rice research centre with IRRI to boost exports

The rice, also called "Buddha rice", is linked to a Buddhist legend claiming Lord Buddha gifted it to people in Kapilvastu as a blessing

Production reached 32.8 lakh tonnes in the 2024-25 season with average yields of 4 tonnes per hectare, according to state data. | Representational Image

Press Trust of India
Jun 10 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh plans to establish a research centre for premium 'Kalanamak rice' in partnership with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) to boost production and exports of the aromatic grain sold at Rs 250-300 per kg in the domestic market.

The research facility in Siddharthnagar district will focus on developing pest-resistant varieties and improving seed quality for the speciality rice, which has been cultivated since 600 BC and holds a coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag, State Minister for Industrial Development Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi told PTI.

"We are in the process of setting up the centre. The aim is to revive and expand the area under cultivation as well as export of Kalanamak rice," Nandi said.

 

The state government targets expanding cultivation area to 1,00,000 hectares in the 2025-26 kharif season starting next month, from 82,000 hectares previously, as demand grows for the black-husked grain known for its distinctive aroma and higher antioxidant content compared to regular rice varieties.

Production reached 32.8 lakh tonnes in the 2024-25 season with average yields of 4 tonnes per hectare, according to state data.

Uttar Pradesh exported about 500 tonnes of Kalanamak rice last year to Singapore and Nepal, with growing interest from Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Japan, where the grain's historical connection to Buddha adds cultural appeal.

The rice, also called "Buddha rice", is linked to a Buddhist legend claiming Lord Buddha gifted it to people in Kapilvastu as a blessing.

The state has designated Kalanamak rice as a flagship product under its One District One Product initiative and established a processing facility with 80 per cent government funding to support export readiness through grading, packing and post-harvest services.

Schemes, including Marketing Development Assistance and the Gateway Port Scheme, provide logistics support and funding to exporters for international trade fair participation.

The non-basmati variety is cultivated exclusively during the monsoon season to maintain grain quality and sold for Rs 250-300 per kg in domestic markets, significantly higher than regular rice varieties.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

