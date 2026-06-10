India must move surplus labour out of agriculture, says NITI's Ashok Lahiri

India must focus on moving surplus labour out of agriculture, create efficient markets for farmers, and gradually replace commodity-linked subsidies with direct income transfers if it wants to address the structural challenges facing the farm sector, Ashok Lahiri, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch of a book titled Getting Agriculture Markets Right, written by eminent agricultural economist and ICRIER Chair Professor Ashok Gulati, researcher Raya Das and Trithankar Pattnaik, Lahiri argued that the country's farm distress stems from a fundamental imbalance: Agriculture contributes about one-sixth of India's gross domestic product (GDP), while nearly half the population continues to depend on it for livelihoods.

"If half the people are dependent on one-sixth of GDP, distress is inevitable," Lahiri said, adding that the long-term solution lies in shifting surplus labour from agriculture to industry and services while simultaneously raising farm productivity.

While acknowledging that productivity gains remain possible, he noted that India's output per acre for several crops continues to lag behind leading agricultural economies despite the country's status as a major producer of foodgrains.

Lahiri also questioned the continued reliance on subsidies and argued in favour of direct cash transfers, while acknowledging that the transition would not be easy.

"Most wise people will agree that transfers are a better method than subsidies," he said, while cautioning that the transition would be politically difficult because beneficiaries often perceive commodity-based support as more secure than cash payments.

Lahiri also raised concerns over the distortionary effects of the minimum support price (MSP) regime.

Citing findings from the book, he noted that fewer than 10 per cent of farmers and less than 10 per cent of the gross value of agricultural output directly benefit from MSP operations. Yet the policy continues to shape cropping decisions across large parts of the country.

Procurement remains heavily concentrated in wheat and rice, which account for nearly 78 per cent of the total procurement value. The expansion of procurement into states such as Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha has encouraged cultivation of water-intensive cereals while discouraging diversification towards pulses and oilseeds, he said.

Lahiri argued that the MSP system was designed in an era of food scarcity when India depended on imports and needed strong incentives to boost grain production. However, the country has since moved from shortages to surpluses, making the fiscal and environmental costs of the current system increasingly difficult to justify.

At the same time, he cautioned against viewing markets as a complete solution.

Drawing from his on-field experience as a public representative from Balurghat in West Bengal, Lahiri said that in many rural areas, markets simply do not exist, particularly for small farmers, self-help groups and farmer producer organisations (FPOs).

He said marketing remains the biggest challenge for many producer groups despite their success in production.

The answer, he said, lies in creating efficient agricultural markets and aggregators capable of linking farmers to consumers. Such institutions would improve price realisation for producers while reducing inefficiencies in the supply chain.

Lahiri said rising literacy and awareness could help build support for reforms, arguing that policies that are economically unsustainable cannot continue indefinitely.

"The question is whether we stop now or after suffering the pains for some more years," he said.

Speaking at the same book launch, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council and former chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), S Mahendra Dev, argued that India needs to shift its agricultural policy focus from production-centric interventions to post-harvest management, marketing and agro-processing if it wants to sustainably raise farm incomes.

"Industrialisation is important, but it will take time. We have to improve the fortunes of the population dependent on agriculture," he said.

Dev argued that future farm policy should focus on three priorities: strengthening post-harvest infrastructure and marketing, expanding food and agro-processing, and supporting small and marginal farmers through FPOs and cooperatives.

He noted that sectors such as horticulture, livestock and fisheries, which largely operate outside the MSP framework, have recorded faster growth. Livestock and fisheries have been expanding at more than 7 per cent annually, offering lessons for agricultural policy, he said.

Highlighting the importance of efficient markets, Dev cited a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) survey showing that farmers' share in the final consumer price ranged from 33 per cent to 70 per cent across crops, underscoring the need for better supply-chain management.

While acknowledging concerns around agricultural market reforms, Dev said attempts to liberalise farm marketing had been underway since the early 2000s through model Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) legislation and subsequent initiatives by successive governments.

Dev also highlighted the role of agri-tech, e-NAM, ONDC and artificial intelligence (AI) in improving price discovery, supply forecasting and market access, while cautioning that infrastructure and adoption challenges remain.

Ramesh Chand, former member of NITI Aayog, who also spoke at the event, said India's agriculture policy has moved from evidence-based policymaking to political economy-based policymaking, then to populism-based policymaking, and finally to arbitrary policymaking.

He said that for government policy to become evidence-based, there has to be strong involvement of farmers, as was evident during the farm laws agitation.

He said the policy of mandating a 50 per cent profit over the cost of production as MSP has led to a 17 per cent increase in acreage under paddy in India, but not a commensurate rise in the area under pulses and oilseeds, as was originally envisaged.