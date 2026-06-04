Poultry output to fall 25% as rising soybean meal prices squeeze margins

In a step that could have a bullish impact on prices, a large section of India's poultry industry has decided to reduce production by 25 per cent with immediate effect amid a sharp rise in feed costs and the traditional decline in demand during the festival period of July-October, the All India Poultry Breeders' Association (AIPBA) said on Thursday.

A decision in this regard was taken at a recent meeting chaired by AIPBA Chairman Bahadur Ali, which discussed the severe crisis facing the poultry sector due to the sharp increase in soybean meal prices.

The meeting noted that soybean meal prices have risen more than 40 per cent over the past month, significantly increasing feed costs and putting immense pressure on poultry producers across the country.

"Considering the steep rise in production costs, along with the traditional decline in chicken consumption during the months of July, August, September and October due to festivals such as Sawan, Navratri and Durga Puja, the industry has decided to reduce poultry production by 25 per cent with immediate effect," the association said in a statement.

As part of this corrective measure, culling of parent breeder stocks has commenced across the country. Breeder birds, which were earlier being sold at around Rs 140 per bird, are now being sold at nearly Rs 65 per bird in an effort to liquidate excess stock.

Industry representatives observed that "the increase in soybean prices is primarily the result of hoarding and speculative trading, despite domestic production being sufficient to meet the country's requirements".

They also alleged that during the sale of soybean stocks held by Nafed, a small group of stockists allegedly drove up prices through speculative activities. "The matter will be taken up with the central government." Poultry industry associations have also reiterated their demand for allowing the import of GM soybean meal to help stabilise feed prices.

The industry remains hopeful that the government will take timely measures, including permitting GM soybean meal imports, to provide relief to poultry farmers and ensure stability in the sector.

AIPBA leads poultry bodies, including the Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers' Association of India (CLFMA), Karnataka Poultry Farmers' and Breeders' Association (KPFBA), Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers' Association (IPEMA), Telangana Poultry Breeders' Association, Broiler Coordination Committee Tamil Nadu and several other poultry organisations.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting chaired by Bahadur Ali, chairman of the All India Poultry Breeders' Association, which was attended by representatives of leading industry bodies, including the Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers' Association of India (CLFMA), Karnataka Poultry Farmers' and Breeders' Association (KPFBA), Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers' Association (IPEMA), Telangana Poultry Breeders' Association, Broiler Coordination Committee Tamil Nadu and several other poultry organisations.