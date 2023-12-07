Sensex (-0.19%)
Centre permits export of 20 MT of non-basmati rice to earthquake-hit Nepal

Though exports of non-basmati white rice were banned on July 20 to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries

Basmati Rice

India has become the first country to dispatch emergency relief materials to the earthquake-hit districts in Nepal.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 5:28 PM IST
The government has provided a one-time exemption from the export ban to Indian Rice Exporters Federation for shipping 20 metric tonnes (MT) of non-basmati white rice as a donation to Nepal for earthquake-affected people.
Last month, the government provided a similar exemption to Patanjali Ayurved.
Though exports of non-basmati white rice were banned on July 20 to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs and on request.
"One time exemption from prohibition is granted to Indian Rice Exporters Federation for exports of 20 MT of non-basmati white rice (semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed)...as donation to Nepal earthquake victims," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
In a separate DGFT notification, the government permitted exports of 2.40 lakh tonnes of non-basmati white rice to five countries, including Comoros, Madagascar, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, and Kenya.
The quantity notified for Comoros is 20,000 MT, Madagascar (50,000 MT), Equatorial Guinea (10,000 MT), Egypt (60,000 MT), and Kenya (1,00,000 MT).
"Export of non-basmati white rice" to these countries "through National Cooperative Exports Ltd is notified," it said.
Nepal was jolted by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake just before midnight on November 6 that killed 153 people and injured more than 250 individuals.
The earthquake, which hit Jajarkot and Rukum West districts in western Nepal, also damaged around 8,000 properties, both public and private ones.
India has become the first country to dispatch emergency relief materials to the earthquake-hit districts in Nepal.

Topics : central government India rice exports rice export Nepal India Nepal ties

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 5:28 PM IST

