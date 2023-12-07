Sensex (-0.19%)
69521.69 -132.04
Nifty (-0.17%)
20901.15 -36.55
Nifty Midcap (0.59%)
44495.00 + 262.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6772.10 + 28.50
Nifty Bank (0.01%)
46841.40 + 6.85
Heatmap

Stop producing ethanol from sugarcane juice: Govt to all sugar mills

The 2023-24 sugar season started in October, while the ethanol supply year (ESY) started in November

sugarcane juice, ethanol

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 11:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With sugar production expected to be down in the 2023-24 season, the central government has directed all sugar mills not to use sugarcane juice or syrup for making ethanol this year and has allowed the production of ethanol from B-heavy molasses as it is.

The 2023-24 sugar season started in October, while the ethanol supply year (ESY) started in November.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The direction came as negative news for the sugar companies, with their stocks trading lower on Thursday. Investors felt that ethanol realisations would get impacted as the major feedstock moved to produce more sugar.

In the 2022-23 ESY (December-October), sources said that until a few months ago, of the 4.94 billion litres of ethanol produced in the country, a quarter, estimated to be around 1.26 billion litres, came from sugarcane juice or syrup as feedstock, while 2.33 billion litres (around 47 per cent) came from B-heavy molasses, and the rest, around 1.3 billion litres, came from grain-based sources.

In the 2023-24 ESY, some reports said over 2 million tonnes (mt) of sugar could be ploughed back into the total supplies by this order of the government to stop sugar companies from producing ethanol from cane juice and syrup.

Some industry players said a big reason why the government has not come out with the pricing for the sugarcane-based ethanol this year, even though the season started last month, could be that there is little clarity about the impact on sugar supplies due to the ethanol programme.

But now, with sugarcane crushing entering its third month, the picture on the production front does not look extremely promising. This is why, after stopping imports and expanding the monthly release quota, the government has decided to desist mills from producing ethanol through a process that consumes most actual sugar.

Chart

So basically, ethanol is produced from multiple sources in India. It is largely through sugarcane-based molasses and grain-based sources as feedstock. In sugarcane, it is either through sugarcane juice or syrup, or B-heavy molasses and C-heavy molasses.

Also Read

Co-0238, India's wonder sugarcane variety tries to get its juice back

Analysts selective on sugar stocks as higher prices keeps outlook upbeat

Sugar shares rally up to 13% on positive outlook; Balrampur hits 52-wk high

We will bring vehicles that will run 100% on ethanol soon: Nitin Gadkari

Isma for staggered payment of sugarcane FRP to farmers in instalments

Govt bans sugarcane juice, syrup for ethanol making in 2023-24 supply year

Centre permits export of 20 MT of non-basmati rice to earthquake-hit Nepal

'Sugar output may remain subdued, mills prefer sugar over ethanol'

Ladakh introduced new tech for cultivation in harsh conditions: MHA

'NCEL can export 1,492,000 tonnes non-basmati rice, 50,000 tonnes sugar'


According to industry players, when ethanol is produced from sugarcane juice or syrup directly, the maximum amount of actual sugar is diverted for making ethanol. This percentage of sugar production diverted is less when ethanol is produced from B-heavy molasses. Then there is ethanol produced from C-heavy molasses where no sugar gets diverted for ethanol. Therefore, when actual sugar production is expected to be just marginally more than the consumption in the 2023-24 season, the government, according to industry players in its judgment, has decided that any further diversion of actual sugar for making ethanol could complicate availability.

“The move will ensure that there is sufficient sugar in the country to meet domestic consumption demand, in light of lesser sugar production in the country. Going forward, it will be important to see how the ethanol blending target is fulfilled in the current season, with ethanol supplied mainly from B-heavy molasses, broken rice, and maize,” said Uppal Shah, co-founder and chief executive officer, AgriMandi.live Research.

India’s sugar production in the first two months of the 2023-24 season has dipped by almost 10.5 per cent to 4.32 mt. In the full season (2023-24), the industry expects net sugar production (after accounting for diversion towards ethanol) to be around 29 mt, while consumption is projected at 28 mt.

The opening stock of sugar for the 2023-24 season is estimated to be around 5.7 mt. In 2022-23, the season’s net sugar production was estimated to be around 33 mt.

Topics : sugar production ethanol production Sugarcane Indian sugar industry

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon