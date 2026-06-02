Chouhan reviews monsoon progress, flags El Nino risk; govt on alert mode

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday reviewed the progress of southwest monsoon and directed officials to provide timely farm advisories and maintain better coordination with states to tackle the potential impact of El Nino on kharif crops.

The government is on "alert mode", Chouhan said, asking officials to maintain constant check on monsoon status.

"Ensure better coordination with states and take prompt action," Chouhan told officials in the meeting.

He also asked them to provide timely advisories and essential assistance to farmers, an official statement said.

Measures to safeguard farmers' interests and mitigate the impact on kharif crops were discussed in detail, it said.

Officials from all departments and agencies concerned were present in the meeting.

The southwest monsoon is expected to onset over Kerala around June 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Typically, rains arrive in Kerala around June 1, marking the beginning of the southwest monsoon season (June-September).

In its latest outlook, the IMD has forecast southwest monsoon to be about 90 per cent of normal, flagging a below-normal season and heightened crop-risk pressure, particularly if El Nino conditions strengthen later in the season.

The southwest monsoon, which contributes 70-75 per cent of India's annual rainfall, is critically important for kharif (summer) crops like paddy as 51 per cent of the net sown area is unirrigated and rain-fed.