Home / Industry / Agriculture / Chemical fertilisers cause diseases, natural farming boosts income: Shah

Chemical fertilisers cause diseases, natural farming boosts income: Shah

Shah, who is also Minister of Cooperation, said approximately 40 lakh farmers in the country have adopted natural farming and he has personally practised it on his farms

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Rewa (MP)
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday termed chemical fertilisers as the root cause of many diseases and made a strong pitch for natural farming, saying it not only increases farmers' income but also saves water and promotes public health. Addressing a Farmers' Conference held here, Shah said the government was developing a "complete system" - from soil and laboratory testing, certification to packaging - to ensure that the agricultural produce of the country's farmers reaches global level in a better way as there is a huge market for natural farming in the world.

"Chemical fertilisers are the root cause of many diseases today. Natural farming is an approach that doesn't reduce farmers' income, but instead makes their produce pure," he said. Natural farming is a traditional practice that people have forgotten over the time. A dung and urine of a single indigenous cow can help cultivate 21 acres of land, he said. "It (natural farming) increases income, saves water, and relieves people from many diseases," he added.

 

Shah, who is also Minister of Cooperation, said approximately 40 lakh farmers in the country have adopted natural farming and he has personally practised it on his farms. This has increased production, not decreased it, he said.

"There is a huge market for natural farming in the world and to ensure that the produce of the country's farmers reaches the global market in a better way, a complete system is being developed - from soil testing to certification, laboratory testing of the produce and packaging," Shah added.

According to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established two big cooperative institutions through the Ministry of Cooperation, which are doing the work of certification of natural farming produce, its testing in world-class and modern labs, packaging, marketing and export.

Shah said, "In the coming time, more than 400 laboratories across the country will provide certificates to the farmers, due to which their income will increase by almost one-and-a-half times." It can guide many farmers and cowherds towards progress, he said.

"There is also a cowshed here, and a complete range of natural farming methods based on cow dung has been developed. This approach, which generates incomes of up to Rs 1.25 lakh per acre of land, will certainly prove to be a great blessing for small farmers," he said.

Earlier, Shah visited the Basaman Mama Cow Project and described it as a "very good approach". Basaman Mama is worshipped as a folk deity in the Vindhya region. It is believed that he sacrificed his life to protect the environment in this region in the 8th century. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, minister Prahlad Patel and several other leaders were present at the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Farming Agriculture

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

