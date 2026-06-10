Wednesday, June 10, 2026 | 09:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / India's last urea tender quotes price 50% lower than Apr as China opens up

India's last urea tender quotes price 50% lower than Apr as China opens up

The price fall could come as relief to farmers and government on subsidy

Fertiliser, West Asia, Agriculture

The latest price drop should bring significant relief to the government, which is grappling with a rising fertiliser subsidy burden due to the spike in the landed price of urea and a sharp escalation in LNG costs caused by the West Asia crisis | Repr

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the gloom surrounding India’s fertiliser subsidies for 2026-27 (FY27), there is some light at the end of the tunnel.
 
India’s latest tender floated by state-run National Fertilisers Limited (NFL) to import 1.7 million tonnes of urea quoted bids at prices as low as $445-449 per tonne (CFR) for deliveries on the East and West Coasts.
 
This is over 50 per cent lower than the price finalised in the last international tender floated in April.
 
The price quoted in the tender floated by Indian Potash Limited in April  was settled at $935(West Coast)-959 (East Coast) per tonne for supplies of 2.5 million tonnes of urea.
   
Sources said the price crash happened because China decided to open up its urea imports which had been under control since March.

Also Read

specialised investment funds, SIFs, mutual fund distributors, NISM certification, Sebi, PMS, AIF

Best of BS Opinion: Reforming institutions, governance for a changing India

Fertiliser

Fixing Fertiliser: Urea subsidy cannot be allowed to continue unreformedpremium

India has already imported about 83 per cent more urea during April-January of FY26 due to a surge in domestic consumption

West Asia war: Centre working on extending new investment policy for ureapremium

Fertiliser

India scales down kharif 2026 fertiliser requirement to 38.39 mn tonnes

farm compost

Iran war forces farmers towards fertiliser alternatives like compost

 
“At least on the East Coast of India, a large chunk of the supplies will be coming from China due to geographical proximity,” a senior industry official said.
 
In total, against the tender to purchase 1.7 million tonnes of urea, bids equivalent to around 3.17 million tonnes were received for supply to the East Coast. And, bids equivalent to another 3.07 million tonnes were received for supplies to the West Coast.
 
In total, bids amounting to around 6.24 million tonnes were received from almost 34 firms against the tender for 1.7 million tonnes.
 
“A similar thing also happened in 2022 when the landed price of urea touched almost $1000 per tonne due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Then, there was a sudden fall in rates due to enhanced supplies,” the official added.
 
He said the situation may remain comfortable until August 2026 after which China could again start imposing stringent curbs on imports.
 
The latest price drop should bring a major relief to the government, which is grappling with a rising fertiliser subsidy. This is due to a spike in the landed price of urea and a sharp escalation in the cost of liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to the West Asia crisis.
 
India, according to some estimates, imports around 30 per cent of its annual urea from West Asia. Almost 50-60 per cent of LNG supplies come from the same region.
 
According to an Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) report, in 2024–25, India imported around 5.6 million tonnes of urea, accounting for around 15 per cent of domestic consumption, with key suppliers being Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
 
More fundamentally, the domestic production of nitrogen fertilisers relies heavily on natural gas as the primary feedstock. The fertiliser sector accounts for nearly 29 per cent of India’s total natural gas consumption. And, more than half of the country’s gas requirements are met through imports.
 
In the same year, India imported about 27 million tonnes of LNG, around 61 per cent of which was sourced from West Asia, particularly Qatar, the UAE and Oman. Almost 85 per cent of the gas used in urea production in India is imported largely from this region, the report said.
 
On Tuesday, a senior official from the Ministry of Finance said that the government’s fertiliser subsidy bill, estimated at ₹1.7 trillion in the Budget for FY27, is expected to double to over ₹3.4 trillion due to the West Asia war.
 
The previous high was ₹2.5 trillion in FY23 after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.
 

More From This Section

Ashok Lahiri

India must move surplus labour out of agriculture, says NITI's Ashok Lahiri

cotton seeds

Cotton price relief from duty cut may prove short-lived, traders warnpremium

fertiliser, farmer

Farmers procure 3.5 times more organic manure this kharif season

fertiliser, agriculture

Organic manure purchases by farmers jumped 3.5 times this kharif season

onions, onion

As Centre eases onion procurement norms, farmers seek MSP of ₹3,000/quintal

Topics : Icrier Urea fertilisers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHexagon Nutrition IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayClaude Fable 5Kerala Plus One Result 2026US Iran StrikesFD Rates in JuneCrude Oil Outlook