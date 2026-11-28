Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said making farming profitable for small farmers and developing poverty-free villages are priorities for the government.

Addressing a function at the Deen Dayal Kamdhenu Gaushala Samiti in Parkham village here, Chouhan said reducing input costs and increasing agricultural production were essential to improving farmers' incomes.

The Union minister inaugurated facilities and laid foundation stones for projects here.

"Natural farming and integrated farming are initiatives in this direction. We need to pursue them as a mission. They require only cow dung, cow urine, buttermilk and soil," he said, urging farmers to rear cows.

Chouhan said villages should adopt a development model in which farmers do not remain dependent on agriculture alone but also take up cattle rearing, particularly cow rearing.

"We will try to work in this direction," he said.

Referring to the work of the Deen Dayal Gaushala Samiti, the minister said he was impressed by its laboratory and Panchagavya research.

Congratulating the members of the gaushala committee for their work, Chouhan assured them of the government's support for their initiatives.

He urged farmers to begin natural farming on a small portion of their land.

"I can guarantee that if done properly, production will not go down, costs will come down and profits will increase," he said.

Chouhan also said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lifted 50 crore people out of poverty over the past few years.

He appealed to people to work towards making India addiction-free and urged them to stay away from liquor and consume milk instead.