Home / Industry / Agriculture / Rabi crop area sees marginal rise; wheat sowing remains flat: Govt data

Rabi crop area sees marginal rise; wheat sowing remains flat: Govt data

Wheat sowing remained flat at 32.26 million hectares in the ongoing 2024-25 rabi season, while area under pulses and oilseeds rose marginally from a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Wheat sowing remained flat at 32.26 million hectares in the ongoing 2024-25 rabi season, while area under pulses and oilseeds rose marginally from a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed.

Wheat, the main rabi or winter crop, was sown in 32.24 million hectares a year ago. The total wheat area stood at 32.8 million hectares in the 2023-24 rabi season.

Sowing of wheat and other rabi crops begins in October, with harvesting starting in March. Planting of wheat and other major rabi crops is nearly complete.

Rice sowing rose marginally to 1.49 million hectares as of December 26 in the 2025-26 rabi season from 1.30 million hectares in the year-ago period, the data showed.

 

Rice covered 4.47 million hectares in the previous rabi season.

Area under pulses reached 13.34 million hectares so far this rabi season, nearing the total area of 13.40 million hectares achieved in the entire rabi season last year.

While area sown to chickpea, lentil and green gram surpassed last year's total coverage, black gram sowing lagged behind.

Coarse cereals area stood at 4.90 million hectares so far this season, with maize and jowar planted in 2.09 million hectares and 2.03 million hectares, respectively.

Area under oilseeds surpassed last year, reaching 9.42 million hectares so far, with rapeseed-mustard sown in 8.78 million hectares.

The total area sown to all rabi crops reached 61.4 million hectares as of December 26 in the 2024-25 rabi season, up from 60.74 million hectares a year ago.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

