Fuel blending beyond E20 only via flex-fuel vehicles, says Tarun Kapoor

The government is looking at ethanol blends higher than E20 only through flex-fuel vehicles as alternative sources of energy, particularly biofuels, have become increasingly important for India to reduce its dependence on imported crude oil, Tarun Kapoor, advisor to the Prime Minister, said on Wednesday.

Delivering the keynote address at a conference organised by the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), Kapoor said the achievement of E20 blending has been a major success, despite criticism from some quarters over the programme.

He said several studies and experiments have established that E20 fuel works well, with any marginal decline in fuel efficiency being compensated for by the higher octane value.

“If we tried to find out whether there are actual problems, it has come out very clearly that the issues being faced are generally due to other reasons and not due to ethanol blending,” Kapoor said.

He said the government has been strongly promoting biofuels, while the industry has also responded positively by creating substantial ethanol production capacity across the country.

“Ethanol production has gone beyond our imagination. It is now more than what we had planned for and, rather, more than what we actually need for blending,” Kapoor said.

According to Kapoor, the next challenge is to identify additional uses for ethanol and other biofuels so that the capacity created in the country can be fully utilised.

The availability of higher ethanol blends, including relatively pure ethanol with suitable additives, would also need to expand at petrol stations, he said. However, this would have to happen in tandem with the availability of flex-fuel vehicles.

“If we can also get some product which can be used in diesel, then it will be great,” Kapoor said, noting that diesel accounts for a large share of refinery output. India needs to find ways to balance petrol and diesel demand rather than allow petrol demand to decline while diesel demand continues to rise, he added.

Kapoor said ongoing experiments with isobutanol could open another avenue for deploying biofuels on a large scale if the technology proves successful.

He also stressed the need to explore biofuel applications beyond transportation, including cooking and industrial uses. Products derived from sugarcane residues, by-products and surplus foodgrains should find wider markets, he said.

Kapoor also said the government is working to promote compressed biogas (CBG), although progress in the sector so far has been slower than expected. The recently announced Gobardhan scheme aims to bring together benefits available through different ministries and could help accelerate the development of the CBG sector.

“We want the biofuels market to grow so that the capacity which has been created, whatever investments have been made, those investments don't have any challenges or anxieties,” Kapoor said.

Earlier, talking to reporters, ISMA President Niraj Shirgaonkar said the industry has apprised the government of the extent of losses it would have to bear if sugarcane crushing is advanced to the middle of October from the usual date of November.

He was responding to media queries on the Centre’s proposal to advance sugarcane crushing to augment supplies of the sweetener ahead of festivals.

Shirgaonkar also said the industry is in wait-and-watch mode when it comes to next year’s crop projections.

Meanwhile, global analysts and market watchers are bracing for a dip in India’s sugar production in the 2026-27 season that starts in October due to the adverse impact of El Niño on rains.

Claudiu Covrig, senior market analyst at Covrig Analytics, said he expects India’s production to come down by another 2 million tonnes from this year’s production (projected at around 30 million tonnes by the industry) and imports around July and August 2027.