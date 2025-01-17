JSW MG Motor asks government to reduce GST on plug-in hybrid cars

JSW MG Motor has urged the central government to reduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on plug-in hybrid cars, which currently stands at 28 per cent. The company considers plug-in hybrids the right "bridging" or "transition" technology until a full electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure is developed across India, CEO Emeritus Rajeev Chaba told Business Standard on Friday. "While talking to the top government officials, we have been indicating that plug-in hybrid is the right technology for this country as a bridging or transition solution till EV infrastructure gets developed. Ultimately, we need to talk to SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) also, and we need to align the players, because there are definitely differences of opinion (within automakers)," Chaba stated. On July 5 last year, the Uttar Pradesh government issued an order removing registration tax on strong hybrid cars, sparking a debate within the automobile industry. Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India, Kia India, and Mahindra & Mahindra opposed the order, arguing that the nascent electric car industry in Uttar Pradesh, one of India's largest car markets, needs complete focus and support. However, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), and Honda Cars supported the decision, contending that incentives should extend to all green technologies, including plug-in and strong hybrids, as they can help reduce carbon emissions more quickly. The UP government did not reverse its decision. Chaba noted on Friday, "The government has shared that the direction of transition is towards EV, and we are already moving in that direction. So, on plug-in hybrids, we need to socialize. We need to talk and have some kind of an understanding." Plug-in hybrid cars feature larger batteries that can be charged using an external power source, allowing them to run longer on electricity alone. In contrast, strong hybrid cars, such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, do not require external charging and rely on smaller batteries charged by the engine and regenerative braking. Currently, no car company, except a few luxury automakers like BMW, sells plug-in hybrid cars in India. JSW MG Motor plans to launch plug-in hybrid cars in the coming quarters. When asked about the GST reduction the company hopes for, Chaba replied that it is ultimately a government decision. However, given that EVs are taxed at 5 per cent GST and plug-in hybrids at 28 per cent, he suggested that the latter should be brought to somewhere between these two rates. He emphasised that while the company’s primary focus is on launching electric vehicles, it also plans to introduce traditional petrol or diesel-powered cars and hybrid cars. "Within hybrids, we are going to focus on plug-in hybrids. Most of our new cars will be based on a platform where we can have ICE (internal combustion engine), plug-in hybrid, and EV on the same side. Some of the growth will come from ICE, primarily growth will come from EV, and some will come from plug-in hybrid. The share of plug-in hybrids depends on the tax structure as well as consumer acceptance. Consumer acceptance, we are quite confident of, but the tax structure will decide the price of the car, and that's what is very important," Chaba stated.