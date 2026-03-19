Thursday, March 19, 2026 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / India's auto boom at risk as West Asia conflict disrupts gas supply

India's auto boom at risk as West Asia conflict disrupts gas supply

The disruption comes at a time when India's car demand is soaring to record levels, with sales expected to cross 4.5 million units in the current fiscal year to March 31

carmakers, auto industry

Gas shortages from the Iran conflict threaten India’s auto production, straining supply chains as demand peaks in the world’s third-largest car market.

Reuters New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 5:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's automakers and parts suppliers are bracing for production slowdowns and assembly-line disruptions as the Iran conflict chokes gas availability, threatening growth in the world's third-largest car market.
 
Some parts suppliers to India's leading carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra are already reporting a shortage of gas to power operations, an early sign that supply chain issues are developing, according to two dozen executives at car companies, part makers and dealers.
 
The disruption comes at a time when India's car demand is soaring to record levels, with sales expected to cross 4.5 million units in the current fiscal year to March 31, leaving little excess inventory with manufacturers and dealers.
   
"At this point in time it is about survival. First and foremost we need to ensure production continues. The buffer stocks will not last long," said a senior executive with a leading carmaker.
 
INDIA MOST EXPOSED TO WEST ASIA CONFLICT

Also Read

A GBU-28

What are US bunker-buster bombs that hit Iran's underground missile sites?

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

West Asia situation is a testing time for global community, says MEA

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

Modi discusses W Asia conflict with Macron, Sultan of Oman, Malaysia PM

PET bottles, nanoplastics, microplastics, polyethylene terephthalate, bottled water

Iran war lifts bottled water prices in India, wipes out tax cut gains

Coal shortage

West Asia crisis: CIL assures steady coal supply, stocks for consumers

 
India relies heavily on the Middle East for energy supplies, importing 50% of its natural gas needs mostly from Qatar, which has been forced to shut its refinery after a wave of Iranian attacks.
 
Shipments of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz have also tanked after Iranian attacks on vessels.
 
While India is working to secure gas from the US, Norway and Russia, the government has prioritised supplies for homes over factories. In auto sector plants, the fuel is critical to high-heat processes like forging and casting, and in the paint shop.
 
Suppliers Reuters spoke to in India's western and northern car manufacturing belts said production will be managed until end-March. But the stress in the system is showing, with at least four executives saying Tata and Mahindra are operating some factories below capacity.
 
Mahindra said in a statement that the company has not lost any production this month versus its "plan to date", while a spokesperson for Tata Motors said operations at its plants are "near normal".
 
Tata said it is working with suppliers to ensure continuity and optimising production where required.
 
Small and medium manufacturing units, which form the car industry's backbone, are most vulnerable, as they rely more on gas and are unable to switch to other sources quickly.
 
Kirloskar Ferrous, a supplier of iron castings, told an Indian stock exchange this week it has stopped some production at a factory in Western India "until further notice".
 
Metal producer Hindalco declared force majeure to some of its customers last week, warning them of potential disruptions amid gas shortages.
 
Both companies count Mahindra as a customer. Mahindra did not offer a direct comment about the two suppliers, but said its teams are working on the supply chain and taking action as needed.
 
CARMAKERS YET TO OFFICIALLY CUT PRODUCTION SCHEDULES
 
Automakers are operating in a state of high-alert diplomacy with their suppliers to keep assembly lines moving, and have not officially cut production schedules yet.
 
"We have received some information about challenges in energy supply for our in-house and our suppliers' production operations," said Rahul Bharti, senior executive officer for corporate affairs at Maruti, India's biggest carmaker.
 
"As of now, our operations are running as per plan," he told Reuters.
 
S&P Global Mobility has already begun slashing its India outlook, now forecasting 6.3% growth in light vehicle production for 2026, down from 7.4% projected before the war.
 
"Depending on when the conflict ends, we may need to further revise the forecast," said S&P's Gaurav Vangaal.

More From This Section

Lamborghini

No gain from India-EU FTA as plug-in hybrids not included: Lamborghini CEO

electric vehicle

EVs avoided the use of 2.3 million barrels of oil per day in 2025

The announcement marks a significant moment for Indian automotive enthusiasts, many of whom have long awaited the return of the SUV

Renault launches Duster 2026 in India: Check price, features, specs

Electric Vehicles

PM E-DRIVE rules eased; e-bus, e-truck firms can import motors till Aug-end

car sales, passenger vehicle

India's passenger vehicle sales hit record high for Feb, rose over 10%

Topics : Auto industry West Asia Carmakers Automakers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesFortnite Return To Google PlayStocks to Buy todayWeather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDFC Share CrashUCL 2026 Quarter FinalInstagram Reels Tap-to-pause FeatureGate 2026 ResultPersonal Finance