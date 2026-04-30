Oben Electric targets threefold revenue growth in FY27: CEO Agrawal

The company has already seen sharp growth, with revenue rising from about ₹20 crore in FY25 to ₹80 crore in FY26. It is now targeting a further threefold increase in FY27, alongside a similar jump in volumes, after selling around 4,500 units in FY26, Agrawal told Business Standard on the sidelines of the launch of the Oben Rorr EVO, which has been introduced at an introductory price of ₹99,999 (ex-showroom).

The motorcycle will later be priced at ₹1,24,999 once the introductory tranche is completed.

Agrawal said the company is positioning itself for a significant scale-up over the next few years, with plans to reach annual sales of 100,000 units by FY30 and expand its retail network to 1,000 stores. Oben currently operates around 150 retail outlets across India.

The Bengaluru-based manufacturing facility has an annual production capacity of 100,000 units, which can be expanded to 300,000 units depending on demand, she mentioned.

When asked about the impact of the West Asia conflict on her company, she replied: “Demand has rather increased because consumers are thinking of unstable oil prices and the impact on their household budget.” On supply chains, she added that there are occasional concerns, but no major disruption at present.

She noted that electric motorcycles will now increase their penetration in the overall motorcycle segment due to companies' initiatives, and policy push has a limited role to play. She added that product quality and cost efficiency have become more important than subsidies. Currently, electric motorcycles’ share is less than 1 per cent in overall motorcycles in India.

Explaining the slower adoption of electric motorcycles compared to electric scooters, she said motorcycles carry higher consumer expectations as they are primary-use vehicles. “Motorcycle consumer will not compromise... this is the primary mode,” she said.

She also highlighted the lack of established benchmarks in the segment. “There is no global or Indian benchmark for electric motorcycles,” she said, making product development more complex.

Cost remains a critical challenge, she said, in a market where consumers operate within fixed budgets. To address this, Oben has focused on deep vertical integration, manufacturing key components such as batteries and motors in-house to reduce costs and improve control. “If I make the battery, then that margin comes to me... that benefit I can give to the consumer,” she said.