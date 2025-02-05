Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Ola Electric enters EV motorcycle segment with launch of Roadster X series

Ola Electric enters EV motorcycle segment with launch of Roadster X series

Deliveries for the Roadster series are set to begin in mid-March. The company has been teasing the launch of its electric motorcycles multiple times

Ola Electric Roadster bike (X/Olaelectric)

Ola Electric Roadster bike (X/Olaelectric)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric, the leading brand in the electric two-wheeler market, has entered the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of the Roadster X series. The lineup includes five variants, with introductory prices starting at Rs 74,999.
 
Deliveries for the Roadster series are set to begin in mid-March. The company has been teasing the launch of its electric motorcycles multiple times. With this new addition, Ola aims to further expand its footprint in India’s growing electric vehicle (EV) market, where electric two-wheelers are gaining traction due to rising fuel costs and government incentives.
 
Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director, Ola Electric, said: “Motorcycles are at the heart of India’s mobility landscape. With our electric motorcycles, we’re driving the EV revolution, as our futuristic Roadster series of motorcycles are here to accelerate EV adoption further and make electric the first choice for every rider in India.”
   
According to Vahan data, Ola Electric's market share reached 30 per cent by the end of January, up from 19 per cent in December.
 
This places Ola Electric in direct competition with other players in the nascent but growing Indian electric motorcycle market, which currently includes models like RV400 and RV300 from Revolt Motors, Ultraviolette Automotive's F77 series, Tork Motors' Kratos and Kratos R, and Oben Electric's Hop Oxo.

Also Read

Ola Electrics

Ola Electric forays into e-bike segment with Roadster X series

Bhavish Aggarwal, CMD, Ola Electric Mobility Limited at the IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Monday, 29th July 2024 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Ola Electric Mobility enters EV motorcycle segment; shares gain 3%

Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level' with Gen 3

Ola Electric leads with a 25% market share in e-scooters: Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level' with Gen 3

Ola Electric unveils S1 Gen 3 portfolio, launches 8 new scooters

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric soars 14% after launching 8 new Gen 3 variants of S1 portfolio

 
The Roadster X is available in 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh variants, priced at Rs 74,999, Rs 84,999, and Rs 94,999, respectively. The Roadster X+ is offered with 4.5kWh and 9.1kWh battery options, priced at Rs 1,04,999 and Rs 1,54,999. All models come with a three-year/50,000 km warranty.
 
Ola Electric has been expanding its EV portfolio. Before launching the Roadster X series, the company introduced its Gen 3 scooters, including the S1 Pro+ and S1 X range. Ola also launched its Gig and S1 Z scooter lineup, targeting personal and commercial users with removable battery options.
 
Ola Electric has been developing EVs and battery technology at its factory in Tamil Nadu, supported by its Battery Centre in Bengaluru. The company has focused on vertical integration, producing EV components and battery cells in-house. Ola operates over 800 stores across India, using a direct-to-customer sales model.

More From This Section

Premiumtwo wheeler bikes auto sales

2-wheeler market sees mixed Jan; Royal Enfield, TVS gain, Hero, Bajaj slip

Premiumsteel import

'Forced' to import certain steel grades: Automobile manufacturers

automobile

Union Budget 2025-26: Tax relief, lower duty likely to aid auto sales

PremiumOla Electric, OLA

E2W race: Ola Electric reclaims driver's seat; TVS, Bajaj stay on its tail

Premiumelectric vehicle, EV

Carmakers race to build EV charging infra, but challenges persist

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Electric Vehicles motorcycle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Election Exit Poll Results LIVE2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon