Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Govt, auto industry need to work together to achieve self-reliance: PM Modi

Govt, auto industry need to work together to achieve self-reliance: PM Modi

PM also noted that there are multiple investment and collaboration opportunities as the nation is progressing towards smart and green mobility

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi also said that the auto industry has been the "torchbearer of the Make in India initiative. (Photo:PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the government and the automobile industry should work together to achieve self-reliance as India moves towards the 'Viksit Bharat' goal, according to a report by news agency PTI.
 
In a written message to the 65th annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), the PM noted that there are multiple investment and collaboration opportunities as the nation is progressing towards smart and green mobility.

Auto industry a key driver of economy

In the letter that was read by Siam President Shailesh Chandra, Modi also said that the auto industry has been the "torchbearer of the Make in India initiative." He added that the industry's growth is boosting the confidence of global leaders in India's manufacturing capabilities, thereby positioning the country as the "hub of automotive excellence."
 

Sustainability shift to create opportunities

Emphasising the auto sector’s shift towards sustainability via green technology and electric vehicles, he said these innovations not only support India’s clean mobility goals but also open new opportunities in design, manufacturing, and deployment. 

Also Read

PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Auto industry must pursue self-reliance, green growth: PM Modi at Siam

cars, auto industry

GST rate cut to inject fresh growth momentum into auto sector: Siam

Cars, auto industry

Maharashtra, UP lead auto sales across segments in Q1 FY26, shows SIAM data

electric truck, e-truck

Siam makes a case for N1 commercial vehicles' inclusion in PM E-DRIVEpremium

passenger vehicle, pv sales

Passenger vehicle sales decline marginally in July on muted demand: Siam

 
Modi added that India is advancing swiftly toward a future-ready transportation ecosystem on the back of strong policy frameworks and bold reforms. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sharply revamped the Goods and Services Tax (GST) across different platforms, including auto, textiles, and pharma, aimed at boosting consumption.

65th Siam Annual Convention

The 65th Siam Annual Convention was held on Thursday at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi. Several senior government officials, such as Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, policymakers, and industry leaders attended the event to discuss the future of India's automotive sector within the framework of the Sustainable Mobility Paradigm for Viksit Bharat.

Paid campaign against me: Gadkari

Speaking at the event, Gadkari said that there was a paid campaign against him on the E20 rollout programme. "There was a 'paid political campaign' against me that has been proven wrong. The Supreme Court has rejected petitions questioning E20 implementation, " he said. The minister added that all testing agencies have said that there is no problem with the implementation.

More From This Section

car sales, passenger vehicle

Auto dealers shower discounts before GST shift with 600k vehicles in stockpremium

rare earth magnet, magnet

Despite China's assurance, rare-earth magnet supply eludes automakers

Tarun Garg

Auto Inc's big data move: Vahan likely to take the wheel by Januarypremium

Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto board member for sales and marketing, was in Gurugram on Tuesday as deliveries of the Kylaq began.

Skoda, Volkswagen to cut prices to pass on full GST revamp benefits

FADA seeks PM’s help to resolve compensation cess issue before GST 2.0

GST reforms: Fada urges PM Modi to resolve compensation cess issue

Topics : Siam auto demand automotive industry BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon