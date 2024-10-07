Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / Passenger vehicle sales drops 19% in September, inventory hits record high

Passenger vehicle sales drops 19% in September, inventory hits record high

FADA, however, said that the near-term outlook for automobile retail is cautiously optimistic as both Navratri and Diwali fall in the same month, creating strong expectations for a surge in sales

Passenger vehicle, cars

According to FADA, the near-term outlook for automobile retail is cautiously optimistic. Photo: Bloomberg

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Passenger vehicle retail sales dropped sharply by 19 per cent in September, largely due to seasonal factors such as heavy rainfall and ‘Pitru Paksha’ or ‘Sharadha’ -- a 16-day lunar period when purchasing a new product is avoided by many.

This sharp year-on-year (Y-o-Y) dip in sales exacerbated another challenge that the sector has been facing for a while now, the inventory pileup. It soared to a historically high mark of 80-85 days for the dealers, which is equivalent to 790,000 vehicles worth Rs 79,000 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In the month of August, the inventory level was at 70-75 days, totalling 7.8 lakh vehicles, valued at an alarming Rs 77,800 crore.
 
The latest figures were released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) as part of its monthly update on Monday. 

FADA, however, said that the near-term outlook for automobile retail is cautiously optimistic as both Navratri and Diwali fall in the same month, creating strong expectations for a surge in vehicle sales.

But the association also struck a note of caution.

More From This Section

Premiumcar sale

Festival fillip: Car dealerships see four-fold increase in footfall

Car Loan, Family, Loan

Carmakers expect festive period to improve sales, overall buyer sentiment

Premiumelectric cars, EV, electric vehicle

China's loss may be Indian companies' gain in electric vehicle race

MG Motor

Carmakers don't plan price changes to China-made EVs after EU backs tariffs

BMW, BMW Logo

BMW, MINI record 10% sales growth at 10,556 units during Jan-Sep period


Given the critical festive season around the corner, FADA has urged original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to take immediate corrective measures to avoid a financial setback.

It also asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue an advisory to banks, mandating stricter channel funding policies based only on dealer consent and on actual collateral, to prevent dealers from facing additional financial pressure due to unsold stock.

“This is the final opportunity for OEMs to recalibrate and support market recovery before it is too late,” said C S Vigneshwar, president of FADA. 

Interestingly, the overall retail sales for September declined by 9.26 per cent, with all the other categories, except three wheelers and tractors showing a sharp decline compared to the same time last fiscal. Two wheelers and commercial vehicles dipped by 9 per cent and 10.45 per cent respectively, in addition to the massive dip in passenger vehicle sales. Three wheelers saw an increase of 0.66 per cent and tractors by 15 per cent during the month under review. 

Among carmakers, Maruti Suzuki saw a dip of 20 per cent in sales to 1,41,318, while that of Hyundai Motor India declined by 25 per cent, Tata Motors by 19 per cent. Among the top four players, Mahindra and Mahindra saw a marginal rise of 0.4 per cent, surpassing Tata Motors as the number three player.

“Despite the onset of festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam, dealers have reported that the performance has been largely stagnant. This suggests that overall market sentiment during these festive periods has been underwhelming, with a trend leaning towards flat or negative growth,” Vigneshwar said. 

“The Shraddh period further impacted sales negatively, leading to a YoY (year-on-year) decline in retail sales across various categories. Discounts and offers have been introduced across segments to stimulate demand, but these have yet to translate into a significant improvement in sales,” he added. 

But, Vigneshwar also said that the upcoming festivals may drive the sales.

“With healthy water levels in reservoirs and improved crop yields supporting rural demand, the festive season is expected to drive a substantial boost in 2W, PV, and tractor sales with new launches been planned for the month. However, the PV segment faces a critical situation due to high inventory levels at dealerships,” he added.

If sales do not pick up as expected in October, dealers could face significant financial pressure from unsold stock piling up in their warehouses. While dealers and OEMs are betting on robust festive sales, especially in rural markets where positive cash flow and better agricultural conditions are expected to spur demand, the outcome remains uncertain, he said.  

Also Read

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp sales increases by 19% to 637,050 units in September

two wheeler bikes auto sales

Passenger vehicle wholesales dip 2% in August as OEMs cut dispatches

BYD

Despite rise in exports, Chinese car sales fall for fifth straight month

Cars

August PV sales down 4.5% due to rains, 'alarming' leftover inventory

car sales

Bumpy ride: High stock, low demand drive domestic car sales down 2-3%

Topics : passenger vehicle sales Passenger Vehicles Auto industry automobile manufacturer automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon