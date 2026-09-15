Air India expands Salesforce's AI use to streamline customer services

Air India is expanding use of Salesforce's Agentforce artificial intelligence platform to streamline customer service processes, including automated email resolution, name change processing and an AI-powered knowledge assistant for customer service teams, Salesforce has said.

Air India has built a cloud-based digital ecosystem covering more than 140 enterprise systems and has more than 30 agentic AI initiatives underway, Salesforce said on Monday.

The name change automation system handles eligibility checks, validations and ticketing actions, including initiating ticket reissuance and sending the updated ticket to the customer, it added.

Under the automated email resolution system, Agentforce can identify multiple requests in a single customer email, gather and validate information across systems, take the required actions and generate a consolidated response using Air India-approved templates.

For eligible cases, responses are generated only when the system's confidence level exceeds 95 per cent, with human oversight where required, the San Francisco-headquartered enterprise software company said.

The airline initially deployed Agentforce for refund processing, reducing turnaround time from around 14 days to four hours. It also cut the time required for passenger name updates from three days to 30 minutes.

The knowledge agent provides customer service teams with access to policies, procedures, fare rules and operational guidance through a conversational interface.

The airline evaluates these initiatives on four parameters -- increasing revenue, reducing costs, improving customer experience and enabling capabilities.

Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Air India, said, "Our journey with Agentforce is not simply about deploying AI; it is about redefining what is possible in airline customer service The impact is visible in faster resolutions, greater consistency and lower customer effort." Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce South Asia, said, "The next chapter of customer experience will be defined not simply by how quickly organisations respond, but by how intelligently they can act on behalf of customers. Air India is bringing that future to life at the scale and complexity of global aviation -- combining trusted data, AI agents and human judgment to make service more proactive, responsive and effortless.