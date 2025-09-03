Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 10:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA comes out with draft guidelines for fatigue risk managment system

DGCA comes out with draft guidelines for fatigue risk managment system

Amid concerns in various quarters about fatigue among airline crew, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already put in place revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms for pilot

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Pilots aware of the development on Wednesday told PTI that the regulator has sought comments from stakeholders, including airlines and pilot associations, on the proposed guidelines till September 15.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aviation safety watchdog DGCA has come out with draft guidelines for a fatigue risk management system for airlines, with the proposed framework set to complement the existing flight duty time limitation norms.

Amid concerns in various quarters about fatigue among airline crew, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already put in place revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms for pilots, which are being implemented in a phased manner.

In the draft advisory on 'Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) Implementation for Flight Crew Members in Scheduled Air Transport Operations', the regulator said the circular provides detailed guidance on FRMS approval processes, implementation requirements, and oversight mechanisms to enhance flight safety through scientific, data-driven fatigue management approaches that complement existing prescriptive FDTL regulations.

 

FRMS should have maximum flight time, flight duty period, and duty period limits based on scientific principles, minimum rest requirements that ensure adequate recovery opportunities and performance monitoring systems to track safety outcomes, among other elements, DGCA said.

Pilots aware of the development on Wednesday told PTI that the regulator has sought comments from stakeholders, including airlines and pilot associations, on the proposed guidelines till September 15.

Also Read

Delhi Airport | File Image

DGCA grants safety clearance to AISATS, 1st ground handling firm to get nod

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

PRYMA Aerospace gets DGCA nod for Arjuna drone to aid agriculture

Flight

DGCA clears IndiGo, SpiceJet to lease aircraft from Turkish carriers

indigo airlines, indigo

DGCA approves IndiGo's 6-month extension of agreement with Turkish Airlines

IndiGo, Bird Strike

IndiGo gets six-month DGCA approval to keep Turkish B777 aircraft

Airlines will have the option to either have the prescriptive FDTL regulations or implement FRMS or have a hybrid approach utilising both, as per DGCA.

FRMS will be implemented by airlines, and they can modify the system, depending on their requirements, with DGCA approval.

Among others, DGCA has proposed grandfathering and transition provisions with respect to FRMS implementation. These include a phased implementation approach for operators, transitioning from prescriptive regulations and a grace period for compliance with new requirements (12 months from circular effective date).

The watchdog noted that an application for the implementation of FRMS will be considered only where the operator has established an effective and successful Fatigue Safety Action Group (FSAG).

Officials from various departments at an airline will be part of the FSAG concerned.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets.

In March this year, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said India will need 30,000 pilots in the next 15-20 years as domestic airlines have more than 1,700 planes on order as they expand their network.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

Kolkata-bound IndiGo flights returns to Nagpur after suspected bird hit

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

India proposes global airline credit score system to ICAO for fair payments

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

OMCs reduce ATF prices by 1.4%; commercial LPG price falls by ₹51.50

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

BS Infra Summit: India's airports gain capacity but bottlenecks loompremium

aeroplane, flight

IATA proposes raising age limit for commercial pilots to 67 years globally

Topics : DGCA flight Aviation industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategyGST RatesSchool Holiday on September 4Bihar Bandh on Sep 4Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon