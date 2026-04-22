Govt revises ATF norms, allows blended inputs for cleaner fuel options

The Indian government on Wednesday amended aviation fuel rules to allow blending of alternative and synthesised components, a step towards sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which may also support ethanol-linked pathways.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in a notification dated April 17, 2026, revised the Aviation Turbine Fuel (Regulation of Marketing) Order, 2001, to update how ATF is defined and regulated.

Under the amended rules, aviation turbine fuel is now described as “a complex mixture of hydrocarbons conforming to IS 1571 specification or is blended with synthesised hydrocarbons as specified in IS 17081”.

While ethanol is not explicitly mentioned in the notification, the broader definition may support future biofuel pathways, including ethanol-linked options.

The notification stated that the amendment would “come into force on the date of its publication in the Official Gazette”.

The move is aimed at accelerating the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which is considered a cleaner substitute that can reduce emissions without requiring significant changes to existing aircraft systems.

It also aligns with India’s ongoing efforts to cut reliance on imports of fossil fuels. The country currently meets nearly 87 per cent of its oil demand through imports, which leaves it exposed to global supply disruptions and price volatility, such as the ongoing conflict in West Asia that has sharply constricted energy supplies for wide swathes of Asia.

These geopolitical tensions have sharpened concerns around energy security, prompting policymakers to look for ways to diversify fuel sources.

The decision is also part of a broader government push to expand the use of biofuels across sectors. Alongside aviation, ethanol blending in petrol has been a key focus area.

Reports suggest that draft rules for E85 fuel — or 25 parts petrol blended with 85 parts ethanol in a litre — may be notified soon. India has already mandated the rollout of E20 fuel, which has encountered operational and compatibility challenges, not to mention pushback from consumers who say the blend is harmful to their internal combustion engines, many of which are not tuned for such blends.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has consistently advocated higher ethanol adoption; as recently as earlier this week, he called for a transition towards 100 per cent ethanol usage.

Among large economies, Brazil is the only one in the world that has successfully switched to E100 fuel, alongside E85 options as part of its move away from dependence on fossil fuels.