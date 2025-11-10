Monday, November 10, 2025 | 06:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Private jet take-off from Kolkata airport delayed after smoke spotted

Private jet take-off from Kolkata airport delayed after smoke spotted

According to airport sources, the non-scheduled aircraft with six passengers on board was taxing towards the runway for take-off when the pilot of another plane noticed smoke emanating from its engine

Director of Kolkata airport C Pattovi said the aircraft was thoroughly inspected, but no technical issues or signs of fire were detected. | File Image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Smoke was seen billowing from the engine of a private jet just before take-off at the Kolkata airport on Monday morning, following which the aircraft returned to the taxi bay for a thorough inspection, officials said.

The pilot immediately alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC), which instructed him to halt and return to the taxi bay, they said.

Airport authorities at the NSC Bose International Airport swiftly brought the situation under control, the officials said.

According to airport sources, the non-scheduled aircraft with six passengers on board was taxing towards the runway for take-off when the pilot of another plane noticed smoke emanating from its engine.

 

The private jet was bound for Bhopal from Kolkata.

An airport spokesperson said a full emergency was declared by the ATC at 11.33 am, which was withdrawn at 11:40 am after inspection.

Director of Kolkata airport C Pattovi said the aircraft was thoroughly inspected, but no technical issues or signs of fire were detected.

After detailed checks, the private jet was cleared for departure, and it took off around 11.44 am, Pattovi said.

On Sunday night, a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Kolkata had made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport, following an engine malfunction mid-air, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Private jet civil aviation sector Kolkata airport

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

