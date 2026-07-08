Wednesday, July 08, 2026 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / 611 million UPI transactions authenticated using biometrics in June

611 million UPI transactions authenticated using biometrics in June

More than 611 million UPI transactions worth Rs 25,416 crore were authenticated using biometrics in June, reflecting rising adoption of fingerprint and facial recognition

Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 611 million Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions were authorised using biometric authentication, such as fingerprints or facial recognition, processing a total transaction value of ₹25,416 crore in June.
 
This represented 2.7 per cent of the total UPI transactions in the month. The feature was rolled out last year.
 
“The growing adoption of biometric authentication reflects the increasing preference among UPI users for payment experiences that are simple and efficient. Several banks and UPI apps already offer biometric authentication to their customers, and we expect adoption to grow further as more users choose this secure and convenient way to make payments,” said Sohini Rajola, executive director, growth, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
   
Biometric authentication reduces dependence on UPI PINs (personal identification numbers), enables faster transaction completion, and improves success rates, the apex retail payments body said.
 
It supports peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions.

Also Read

NPCI, artificial intelligence, UPI transactions

NPCI partners HSBC India, JP Morgan Payments for real-time forex settlement

Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

UPI volumes ease after record May; value falls to ₹28.92 trillion

NPCI, artificial intelligence, UPI transactions

NPCI ties up with HSBC India, JP Morgan to boost overseas UPI payments

Indian women, women

72% women entrepreneurs use UPI, but only 37% invest in tech tools: Study

BHIM UPI

BHIM Payments App transaction volumes treble in less than a year

 
It added that it expects continued adoption of the feature.
 
Platforms such as PhonePe, NPCI BHIM Services Limited's (NBSL) Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app, Cred, and several banking apps have also rolled out biometric authentication for users.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates that all digital payments be authenticated using at least two distinct factors of authentication.
 
In the case of UPI, at least one of the factors of authentication is required to be dynamically created or proven, paving the way for the rollout of biometric authentication.
 
This implies that the proof of possession of the factor being verified as part of the transaction remains unique to that particular payment.
 

More From This Section

Thrissur-based South Indian Bank (SIB)

RBI clears Mahesh Muralidhar Pai's appointment as South Indian Bank MD, CEO

Credit Card, Shopping

Credit card penetration lags in India despite better asset quality: Cibil

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI seeks priority sector status for all infra loans to boost investment

NBFC, NBFCs

NBFCs drive securitisation issuances to record first-quarter high: Crisil

Axis Bank

Axis Bank leads large private banks in loan, deposit growth in Q1FY27premium

Topics : UPI transactions biometric authentication NPCI Unified Payments Interface

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market CrashStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayKalyan Jewellers SharesSabang PortUS Military Bases in West AsiaQ1 Earning PreviewSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance