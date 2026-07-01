NPCI partners HSBC India, JP Morgan for real-time UPI FX settlement

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) operator National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has partnered with HSBC India and J.P. Morgan Payments to provide real-time foreign exchange (FX) settlement for cross-border UPI transactions.

The collaboration aims to make international UPI payments more seamless for Indians travelling overseas, NPCI said in a statement.

As banking partners, HSBC India and J.P. Morgan Payments will provide real-time FX rates through direct application programming interface (API) integration, allowing customers to see the exact rupee amount payable at the point of transaction.

"The solution will allow international merchants and financial institutions to receive funds in their local currencies while simplifying the end-to-end settlement process," NPCI said.

UPI is live in markets such as Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius, France, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Qatar.

It is expanding its footprint to countries such as Japan, the Maldives and Greece, among others, through NPCI International, the wholly owned subsidiary of NPCI.

International UPI transaction volume crossed the one million mark for the first time in FY26. Volumes nearly doubled to 1.48 million in FY26 (as of December 2025) from 0.75 million in FY25, data showed.

In value terms, UPI transactions totalled ₹330.43 crore in FY26 compared with ₹258.53 crore in FY25. In comparison, FY24 recorded just 37,060 transactions worth ₹19.7 crore.