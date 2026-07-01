UPI volumes ease after record May; value falls to ₹28.92 trillion

After posting record transaction value and volume in May, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions declined 3 per cent in value to ₹28.92 trillion in June from ₹29.9 trillion in the previous month.

The decline was largely due to a 2 per cent fall in transaction volume to 22.72 billion from 23.2 billion in May. The moderation followed a high base, as May recorded the highest-ever monthly value and volume since UPI was launched in April 2016.

On a year-on-year basis, June transaction value rose 20 per cent, while transaction volume increased 23 per cent.

Daily UPI transaction value remained largely stable at ₹96,405 crore in June compared with ₹96,465 crore in May. Daily transaction volume, however, edged up to 757 million from 748 million.

Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transaction volume declined by more than 1 per cent to 354 million in June from 358 million in May. In value terms, IMPS transactions fell 3 per cent to ₹6.77 trillion from ₹6.96 trillion.

Compared with June last year, IMPS transaction volume was down 21 per cent, while value increased 12 per cent.

Average daily IMPS transaction volume rose marginally to 11.58 million from 11.55 million in May. Daily transaction value increased to ₹22,551 crore from ₹22,442 crore.

FASTag transactions fell 3.5 per cent to 362 million in June from 375 million in May. Their value declined 1.3 per cent to ₹7,215 crore from ₹7,308 crore.

Average daily FASTag transaction volume eased to 12.06 million from 12.10 million, while daily transaction value increased marginally to ₹240 crore from ₹236 crore.

Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions rose 10 per cent to 97 million in June from 88 million in May. Transaction value increased 3 per cent to ₹26,051 crore from ₹25,247 crore.

Compared with the same month last year, AePS transaction volume remained flat, while value declined 2 per cent.

Average daily AePS transaction volume increased to 3.25 million from 2.85 million in May, while daily transaction value rose to ₹868 crore from ₹814 crore.