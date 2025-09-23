Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Banks, NBFCs roll out festive season offers to revive credit demand

Banks, NBFCs roll out festive season offers to revive credit demand

Banks and NBFCs are launching festive offers including lower loan rates, cashback, EMI schemes and GST-linked benefits to tap rising demand ahead of Diwali

NBFCs, Banks

Banks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and the State Bank of India have rolled out festive offers. | File Image

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the festive season kicks off, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and banks are launching a range of offers to boost credit demand, which has been muted so far in FY26.
 
Lenders are providing benefits such as lower interest rates on personal, home and vehicle loans, along with zero processing fees, extended repayment tenures and pre-approved loan limits.
 
Additionally, many lenders are partnering with retailers and e-commerce platforms to offer instant EMI options, cashback deals and festive discounts on purchases.
 
Banks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and the State Bank of India have rolled out festive offers.
   
ICICI Bank is offering discounts and cashback across categories including electronics, mobiles, fashion, travel, groceries, online shopping, furniture, home décor and dining. Customers can save up to Rs 50,000 by transacting with ICICI Bank credit or debit cards, internet banking, cardless EMI or consumer finance options. No-cost EMI is also available on both credit and debit card purchases.

Also Read

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Q1 results date, time, analysts expectations: All you need to know

Union Bank of India

Union Bank shares crack 6% after Q1 business update; details here

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

New project finance norms: Banks seek exemption for smaller loanspremium

money, financial, cash, rupee

Govt announces borrowings of Rs 8 trillion in the first half of FY26

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, BSNL

BSNL to complete pan-India 4G rollout for all users by September-end

 
HDFC Bank, the largest private lender, is offering festive treats with savings of up to Rs 50,000 across products and services, including personal, business, car, home, gold and agri loans, as well as credit and debit cards and savings accounts.
 
Ravi Santhanam, group head and chief marketing officer, head – direct to consumer products, HDFC Bank, said, “By rolling out Festive Treats in phases from Onam through to Diwali with hyperlocal activations, we will ensure that the offers are not only compelling but also deeply relevant to local communities.”
 
Axis Bank has launched ‘Dil Se Open Celebrations’ with discounts, cashback, rewards and exclusive deals across occasions such as Navratri, Diwali and Christmas. Customers can avail offers on Axis Bank credit cards and other products across top brands in e-commerce, electronics, quick shopping and travel.
 
For the Amazon “Great Indian Festival” sale, SBI is offering 10 per cent instant discounts on credit cards, with additional discounts on specific high-value mobile phone transactions.
 
Separately, NBFCs, especially in vehicle financing, are targeting the two-wheeler loan segment after a GST cut on entry-level two-wheelers. These moves aim to tap into the surge in demand from tier-II and tier-III cities ahead of Dussehra and Diwali.
 
“We are seeing a steady underlying demand and with GST rationalisation easing household budgets, we expect an increase in demand for credit across key segments. The strongest momentum is visible within the auto ecosystem—two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and tractors. Mortgages are also holding steady, offering balanced growth opportunities. We will have festive offers specific to various regions and markets,” said a spokesperson for Mahindra Finance.
 
Shriram Finance is also planning to roll out schemes for gold loans, housing loans and vehicle finance, said a senior official on condition of anonymity. He added that demand for gold during Diwali is usually stronger than for other products, and the company aims to capitalise on this.
 
L&T Finance recently announced a trio of festive schemes for its two-wheeler finance customers. It introduced no-cost EMI, a prompt payment rebate and the EMI Lite Festive scheme—buy in 2025, pay in 2026—designed to provide a boost to festive spending.

More From This Section

M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India

Benefits of AI should not overshadow prudent risk management: RBI dy guv

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank names Viral Damania CFO amid leadership transition

CS Setty, SBI Chairman

SBI expands in Tamil Nadu with 14 branches, rural camps and CSR push

funds, banks, liquidity, cash, savings

India's banking liquidity crunch seen as temporary, says analyst

Aadhar

Cooperative banks get simplified Aadhaar system to expand financial access

Topics : Banks borrowings NBFCs ICICI Bank HDFC Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAccenture New Andhra Pradesh CampusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon