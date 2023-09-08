Confirmation

Deposit growth gathers speed, credit offtake moderates in August: RBI data

The data for both credit and deposit excludes the impact of the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank in July 2023

Public sector banks, bank credit

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Bank credit growth showed some moderation on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, while deposit mobilisation gathered further pace.

Bank credit rose by 14.9 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis until 25 August 2023, compared to 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth a year ago. The outstanding credit was Rs 143.17 trillion, according to Reserve Bank of India data.

Banks raised deposits at a higher pace of 12.3 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis in August 2023, as against 9.5 per cent in August 2022. The outstanding deposits stood at Rs 190.85 trillion as of 25 August 2023.

The data for both credit and deposit excludes the impact of the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank in July 2023.

The credit offtake in the current financial year until 25 August was 4.7 per cent, as against 4.8 per cent a year ago. The deposits grew by 5.8 per cent, up from 3.2 per cent in August 2022. Banks have increased the interest rates, especially on term deposits, to mobilise money for meeting credit demand.

Earlier this week, Dinesh Kumar Khara, chairman of State Bank of India, said the tempo of robust credit growth in the first quarter ended June 2023 will continue in the balance part of FY24 on the back of demand from corporates and strong traction in the retail segment in the country. The loan would grow by around 14 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis in FY24. "There is clear visibility of demand (for credit) from large corporations when it comes to adding capacity. When it comes to retail, the traction is huge," Khara said.

Topics : RBI bank deposits credit market Indian Banks

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

