Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Banks, capital markets to drive India's next growth phase, says KV Kamath

Banks, capital markets to drive India's next growth phase, says KV Kamath

At the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025, Non-Executive Chairman of Jio Financial Services KV Kamath said country's financial ecosystem has evolved to give consumers greater choice

kv kamath, bfsi summit 2025

KV Kamath, Independent Director & Non-Executive Chairman, Jio Financial Services, at Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Rimjhim Singh new Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India’s economy gains momentum, the banking industry will be the first to expand, said KV Kamath, independent director and non-executive chairman, Jio Financial Services, at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025 in Mumbai on Wednesday.
 
In a fireside chat with Business Standard, Kamath said, “As economic growth gains momentum, the first industry to bulk up and grow is banking. In India, it will be banks along with capital market players."
 
He said the country’s financial ecosystem, including banks, capital markets, mutual funds, insurance and pensions, has evolved to give consumers greater choice. “Technology has made things seamless. Your financial savings can now move into various forms, say investments, back to saving... back to consumption... in a seamless manner,” he said.
   

Technology reshaping financial choices

 
Kamath said the financial landscape is witnessing a structural shift as consumers now use technology to deploy their savings more efficiently. "A layman now knows how to deploy savings into products which give the highest return,” he said.
 
He added that other structural enablers, such as a well-established pension system, insurance and mutual funds, have created a “parallel capital market” that offers customers a range of choices. “The consumer has choice and technology has a seamless movement from one market to the other,” he said.

Also Read

Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit

India needs bigger, more global-scale banks for 2047 goal: Banking leaders

Banks, bank

The changing turf for foreign banks amid selective opening, scrutinypremium

Indian Bank MD&CEO, Binod Kumar

ECL framework to improve banks' overall credit culture: Indian Bank CEOpremium

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Nifty Bank outlook: Goldman Sachs expects index to outrun Nifty near-term

RBL Bank

Dubai's Emirates NBD eyes majority control in RBL Bank for ₹15,000 cr

 

Banks must rethink their core models

 
Kamath said that banks need to reassess their core operating models in light of these shifts, adding that they will increasingly turn their focus to the "retail segment". 
 
“Going forward, you will see banks increasingly look to the retail customer,” Kamath said, adding that every financial player must understand which customer segment they are catering to and adapt accordingly.
 

Banks, not fintechs or NBFCs, hold the advantage

 
However, Kamath underlined that non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) cannot compete on the same scale as banks. He further said that fintechs, being non-deposit-taking entities, also “naturally cannot compete with banks in India".
 
Kamath said while Indian banks are investing too much, they are not investing in the "right technology".
 
“Banks will have to reinvent themselves in the bargain. Reinvention is not a difficult task with technology that is available today. They can reinvent themselves pretty quickly. The question is, will they and how quickly,” he said.
 

Need for vigilance in digital banking

 
On digital safety, Kamath said both banks and customers must remain alert. “Scamster takes advantage of an imperfection. In the digital world today, we will have to be vigilant all the time. The bank will have to be vigilant, and we as customers will have to be vigilant because we do not know when or what type of new scam could occur.”

More From This Section

banks

RBI directs banks to offer nomination facility; customers can opt out

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI denies approval for Dia Vikas Capital's 5% stake purchase in ESAF SFB

bank rbi small finance bank

SFB advances to cross ₹2 trillion in FY26, grow 16-17%: Crisil Ratings

A HDFC Bank Ltd. bank branch in Mumbai

HDFC Bank puts 2 senior bankers on leave amid Credit Suisse bond probe

Jana Small Finance Bank (Photo: Justdial)

RBI returns Jana SFB's application seeking universal banking licence

Topics : Indian banking sector banking sector funds Capital markets bs events K V Kamath Business Standard BFSI Summit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon