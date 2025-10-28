Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI directs banks to offer nomination facility; customers can opt out

RBI directs banks to offer nomination facility; customers can opt out

New rules effective November 1 require banks to offer nomination at account opening; refusal allowed only with written declaration, says RBI

banks

In addition, banks must educate customers on the benefits of nomination, ensuring wider awareness and smoother claim settlements.

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks must offer a nomination facility to customers at the time of account opening, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new directions regarding deposit accounts, safe deposit lockers, and articles kept in safe custody. While customers can choose to opt out, they must provide a written declaration to that effect, or the bank must record their refusal in its records. The directions will come into effect from November 1.
 
According to the central bank, lenders cannot deny or delay account opening solely because a customer chooses not to nominate anyone. Banks must acknowledge all nomination-related requests—whether for registration, cancellation, or variation—within three working days. They are also required to display the nominee’s name on the customer’s passbook, statement of account, or term deposit receipt (TDR).
   
“Under no circumstances shall a prospective customer be denied or delayed in opening an account solely on the ground of refusal to make a nomination, provided all other requirements for account opening are satisfactorily met,” the RBI stated.
 
In addition, banks must educate customers on the benefits of nomination, ensuring wider awareness and smoother claim settlements.
 
Operational process 

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI denies approval for Dia Vikas Capital's 5% stake purchase in ESAF SFB

gold, gold stocks

Gold reserves rise $31 bn in FY26 as RBI buys, prices hit record high

Jana Small Finance Bank (Photo: Justdial)

RBI returns Jana SFB's application seeking universal banking licence

NBFC

RBI likely to increase the number of NBFCs under upper layer listpremium

rbi, sbi

LinkedIn clash: RBI economist accuses SBI of plagiarism in report

To implement these directions, banks must establish systems to register, cancel, or vary nominations as requested by customers, and provide an acknowledgement within three working days of receiving duly completed forms.
 
If a nomination request is rejected for non-compliance with relevant laws or rules, the bank must inform the customer in writing within three working days, citing the reasons for rejection.
 
In cases involving simultaneous nominations, if a nominee dies before receiving the deposit, the nomination for that person alone will become ineffective.
 
Background 
Earlier, the RBI had revised norms for settlement of claims on deceased customers’ accounts and lockers, directing banks to complete settlements within 15 days and to compensate nominees for delays.
 
A deposit account with a valid nomination or survivorship clause allows the bank to discharge liability by paying the outstanding balance to the nominee or survivor upon the depositor’s death, as per RBI norms.

More From This Section

bank rbi small finance bank

SFB advances to cross ₹2 trillion in FY26, grow 16-17%: Crisil Ratings

A HDFC Bank Ltd. bank branch in Mumbai

HDFC Bank puts 2 senior bankers on leave amid Credit Suisse bond probe

bank rbi small finance bank

VFS Capital withdraws small finance bank licence application: RBI

bank, banks

Size Matters: What will it take for India PSBs to break into Global Top 20?premium

Banks, bank

Private banks reduce lending rates more than PSBs in current cycle

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Banking sector Savings Bank Deposit Account Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Unclaimed Shares and DividendsCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon