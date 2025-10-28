Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / SFB advances to cross ₹2 trillion in FY26, grow 16-17%: Crisil Ratings

SFB advances to cross ₹2 trillion in FY26, grow 16-17%: Crisil Ratings

Crisil Ratings expects non-microfinance segments like housing, MSME and vehicle loans to drive 16-17% growth in small finance banks' advances this fiscal

bank rbi small finance bank

Representative Picture

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Advances of small finance banks (SFBs) are poised to cross Rs 2 trillion this fiscal, marking a growth of 16–17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and surpassing last fiscal’s 13 per cent, according to Crisil Ratings. The uptick will be driven by continued expansion in the non-microfinance segments coupled with a calibrated recovery of the microfinance loan book from the de-growth seen last year.
 
While SFBs are set for steady loan book expansion, their ability to mobilise deposits at competitive costs and build a granular liability franchise will continue to be a challenge. Deposits grew 25 per cent in FY25 and 34 per cent in FY24, outpacing advances growth, the rating agency said.
   
Non-microfinance segments to lead growth
 
“This fiscal, credit growth in the non-microfinance segments is expected to be 23–25 per cent. While lower interest rates will support demand for affordable housing, policy spurs for MSMEs and tailwinds from the recent reduction in the goods and services tax on vehicle loans will be helpful too,” said Aparna Kirubakaran, Director, Crisil Ratings.
 
She added that microfinance will grow at a relatively slower pace of 4–5 per cent, yet this will still mark a rebound from the 14 per cent decline recorded last fiscal. “The sharper focus on non-microfinance segments will increase their share to an estimated 70 per cent of all advances by the close of this fiscal,” said Kirubakaran.

Also Read

bank rbi small finance bank

VFS Capital withdraws small finance bank licence application: RBI

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank news, Ujjivan SFB stock price today, Ujjivan SFB share target 2025, Ujjivan bank universal license update, Small finance banks in India 2025, Best small finance bank stocks India, Universal banking license India, RBI univer

SFBs boost secured lending as they move towards universal bank status

bank rbi small finance bank

SFBs' Q1 net profit slumps 76% to ₹309 crore as credit costs risepremium

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank up 7%; first SFB to get RBI's universal bank approval

Baskar Babu Ramachandran, Suryoday SFB's managing director and chief executive officer

We are in no hurry to become a universal bank: Suryoday SFB MD & CEOpremium

 
The share of non-microfinance advances in small finance loans rose to 67 per cent as of March 2025 from 50 per cent as of March 2022. Within this, mortgage loans — housing loans and loans against property — have grown at a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 per cent.
 
MSME, vehicle loans show strong expansion
 
According to Crisil, vehicle loans and MSME loans grew at three-year CAGRs of 32 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively. SFBs have also increased the share of gold loans, agricultural credit, loans against fixed deposits, and wholesale funding in their portfolios over the past three fiscals.
 
Deposit mobilisation remains a key challenge
 
Over the years, the share of deposits in overall external liabilities of SFBs rose sequentially to 91 per cent as of March 31, from 70 per cent earlier. This was driven by retail deposits (including current accounts and savings accounts, or CASA), which grew at a five-year CAGR of 34 per cent from FY21 to FY25.
 
“Historically, what has aided deposit accretion for SFBs is the premium in interest rates offered over universal banks. Even today, that differential is 75–80 basis points. Their ability to offer higher deposit rates has been supported by relatively higher asset yields, giving them a cushion to manage net interest margins,” said Vani Ojasvi, Associate Director, Crisil Ratings.
 
Focus on sustainable funding strategy
 
Ojasvi added that as the share of lower-yielding secured asset classes increases, SFBs will need more sustainable deposit and funding mobilisation strategies to manage profitability.
 
Competition for deposits remains intense, with a decline in the share of stable household savings. SFBs’ ability to sustain deposit growth while improving their share of low-cost deposits will be crucial. Strong capital buffers — averaging 11.7 percentage points (pps) and 9.5 pps above regulatory Tier I and total capital requirements, respectively — will continue to support their growth.
 
While growth prospects remain healthy, Crisil noted that effective liability mobilisation will be key to sustaining momentum through FY26.
 

More From This Section

A HDFC Bank Ltd. bank branch in Mumbai

HDFC Bank puts 2 senior bankers on leave amid Credit Suisse bond probe

Jana Small Finance Bank (Photo: Justdial)

RBI returns Jana SFB's application seeking universal banking licence

bank, banks

Size Matters: What will it take for India PSBs to break into Global Top 20?premium

Banks, bank

Private banks reduce lending rates more than PSBs in current cycle

Diwali holidays, Diwali

Are banks closed on October 20 and 21 for Diwali? Check state-wise dates

Topics : small finance banking Banking Industry Crisil report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon