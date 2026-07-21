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RBI proposes simplified foreign investment rules, seeks public comments

The RBI has proposed a principle-based foreign investment framework to simplify FEMA regulations, improve clarity and reduce compliance burden, with comments invited till August 31

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| Image: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday proposed a principle-based regulatory framework by rationalising provisions, harmonising definitions and simplifying the regulatory architecture to improve clarity and reduce the compliance burden for foreign investors.
 
The central bank released the draft Foreign Exchange Management (Foreign Investment) Rules, 2026, for public consultation on Tuesday, seeking to replace the existing Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019. Comments on the draft have been invited until August 31.
 
A key feature of the proposed framework is the clear demarcation of procedural provisions under FEMA from policy and sector-specific requirements contained in the government's FDI policy. The RBI said the change would improve regulatory coherence and facilitate timely policy changes.
   
The draft rules also seek to adopt investee-neutral and investor-neutral provisions, replacing prescriptive regulations with a framework that can accommodate evolving business practices while retaining necessary regulatory safeguards.
 
The review of the NDI Rules was announced in the Union Budget for 2026-27 as part of the government's plan to create a more contemporary and user-friendly framework for foreign investment. Following the announcement, the Centre constituted a committee to review the existing regulations, based on whose recommendations the RBI prepared the draft rules in consultation with the government and other stakeholders.
 

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Fema

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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