Monday, April 13, 2026 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI rejects Ujjivan SFB's application for universal banking licence

RBI rejects Ujjivan SFB's application for universal banking licence

In a regulatory filing, Ujjivan SFB said the Reserve Bank has taken note of the bank's recent efforts towards diversification of its loan portfolio

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Monday said RBI has rejected its application to transition to a universal bank and advised it to reapply after demonstrating a diversified loan portfolio.

In a regulatory filing, Ujjivan SFB said the Reserve Bank has taken note of the bank's recent efforts towards diversification of its loan portfolio.

"However, they were of the view that there is scope for progress in this area. Therefore, RBI has returned the above-mentioned application and advised the bank to consider applying again after demonstrating a diversified loan portfolio," Ujjivan said.

In February 2025, Ujjivan SFB had announced submitting an application for universal banking licence to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

 

Shares of Ujjivan closed at Rs 60.34 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve bank

RBI absorbs ₹2 trillion via 7-day VRRR auction, first in 4 monthspremium

Microfinance

Sa-Dhan unveils Sankalp 3.0 to boost governance, risk in microfinance

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, UPI Payment

10 years of UPI: Many records, but limited incentives restrict growthpremium

Banks, Bank, Banking sector, Finance sector

Banking system liquidity improves to 4-yr high on back of Gsec maturitiespremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI policy prudent, well-calibrated: Bankers welcome regulatory measures

Topics : RBI Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks to watch todayStock Market CrashIMD Weather UpdateStrait of Hormuz BlockadeNoida Protest NewsIPL 2026, SRH vs RR Playing 11Personal Finance