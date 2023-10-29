Reserve Bank of India may conduct OMO auction in first week of Nov

Bond market participants speculate on an Open Market Operations (OMO) auction in the first week of November as the banking system liquidity is expected to ease on the back of government spending and maturity of government bonds.

Market participants expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue a notification on OMO sales by 31 October. They speculate that the central bank might conduct the auctions in multiple tranches of Rs 10,000 crore. The amount is expected to be between Rs 50,000 crore and Rs 70,000 crore. The tenure of the bonds in the auction is expected to be five to seven years.

"OMO auction is expected in the first week of November as around Rs 1 trillion to Rs 1.5 trillion of liquidity is expected to come into the system around that time," a dealer at a state-owned bank said. "The market is now comfortable with the deficit liquidity of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore," he added.

Government bonds of around Rs 1.4 trillion are scheduled to mature in November, out of which Rs 53,925 crore worth of bonds is expected to mature in the first week of November.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had said in his monetary policy statement that the central bank may conduct open market operations to mop up liquidity.

The central bank had not given any timeline for OMO sales and said it will depend on the ongoing liquidity situation.

Liquidity has largely remained in deficit since 15 September. The deficit liquidity neared Rs 1.47 trillion on 19 September, the highest since 29 January 2020, when the banking system liquidity deficit went up to Rs 3 trillion.

Due to tight liquidity and uncertainty in the market, traders have been turning towards more liquid papers. Trade volume has remained concentrated in longer-tenure papers since the liquidity in the banking system fell into deficit mode.

Amidst tight liquidity and market uncertainty, traders are increasingly favouring highly liquid papers. The trade volume has primarily focused on longer-tenure papers since the liquidity within the banking system fell into deficit mode.

Also Read US Open 2023 SFs: Djokovic vs Shelton, Medvedev vs Alcaraz live match time RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% Sensex adds 364 pts, Nifty nears 19650 post RBI policy; Bajaj Finserv up 6% RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh Axis Bank aims to augment small-ticket loans this year: MD & CEO Chaudhry Indian Overseas Bank net profit rises 25% to Rs 625 cr in Sept quarter RBI plans to bar outsourcing of know-your customer compliance norms SBI mulls to raise up to Rs 10,000 cr tier-II bond issue next week MoS Finance urges pvt banks to push govt's financial inclusion programmes

On Thursday, the central bank injected Rs 94,365 crore into the banking system.

"In the corporate bond market, volume is concentrated in the short term because that is more liquid and more into the AAA segment. In government bond securities, it is concentrated in long term, especially long-term 10-year benchmark bonds," a dealer at a private bank said.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has scheduled meetings with treasury heads next Thursday and Friday to gather feedback on ongoing market developments, market participants said.

"It is a general discussion, RBI generally calls treasury officials for discussions," a dealer at a state-owned bank said. "There will be discussion about OMO, but it won't be limited to that; it will be an overall feedback session," he added.