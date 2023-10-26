close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

SBI mulls to raise up to Rs 10,000 cr tier-II bond issue next week

The bonds are rated AAA by consulting and rating firms CRISIL and India Ratings

SBI, state bank of India

The proposed bonds will also have a call option at the end of the tenth year, they added | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore ($1.20 billion) through Basel III-compliant tier-II bonds maturing in 15 years, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.

The country's largest lender is likely to invite coupon and commitment bids for the issue next week, the bankers said.

The proposed bonds will also have a call option at the end of the tenth year, they added.

SBI did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The bonds are rated AAA by consulting and rating firms CRISIL and India Ratings.

SBI last raised funds via tier-II bonds maturing in 15 years in September 2022. It had raised 40 billion rupees at a coupon of 7.57 per cent.

In September, it raised 100 billion rupees via infrastructure bonds maturing in 15 years at a coupon of 7.49 per cent.

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

SBI SCO Application 2023: Last date to apply ends today, check details

India will lead world in use of 5G for interesting applications: Ericsson

Marks & Spencer India sees a huge opportunity to expand in tier 2 markets

NCLT relief helps Bajaj Hindustan Sugar focus on expansion, growth plans

Vodafone Idea Q2 results: Consolidated net loss widens to Rs 8,738 crore

Corning-Optiemus JV to roll out 1st Made in India smartphone glass by 2024

Topics : SBI bonds Crisil report India Ratings

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon