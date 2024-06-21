Shorter duration to comply reason for banks' delay to join BBPS

A shorter window to comply and delayed prioritisation of their technology systems seem to be the prime reasons for banks not having complied to go live on the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) for processing credit card payments, following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) guidelines earlier this year.

At present, just eight banks are eligible to process credit card payments on BBPS. This includes names such as BoB credit card, SBI Card, IndusInd Credit Card, among others.

Meanwhile, the payments industry is mulling an extension of the deadline by about 90 days after June 30.

RBI had directed all credit card payments to be processed on the BBPS interface after June 30.





"Banks have their own tech prioritisation that is done much in advance and is typically a planning exercise that is done for the year. As a result, for most banks, it is more about the alignment between the regulation, tech prioritisation, and the timeline to abide by it," a person aware of the development said.

The person explained that such challenges may have caused the delay for banks to go live on BBPS for processing credit card payments.

A senior executive of a payment firm gave an instance of such a delay at a large bank. “A major bank was to go live with BBPS last year itself. However, some internal developments led to the bank acquiring another bank’s consumer businesses in India. As a result, the entire tech team was tasked with the integration following the acquisition, causing delays in getting live with BBPS,” the person quoted above added.

Fintech players, who will bear the brunt the most, are hoping for some relaxation. “We are asking for an extension from the RBI, let us again talk to them and get the banks on board. Technology is a never-ending issue at banks, it continuously goes on at banks,” an executive at a payments company said, requesting anonymity.

However, if the banking regulator denies the extension of the deadline and banks fail to go live with processing credit card payments on BBPS, it could raise concerns among fintechs that rely on credit card payments and reminders as part of their business models.

“Companies like Cred may face an issue since their entire model is built on credit card repayments. Banks anyways get their credit card dues from customers. As a credit card issuer, if I am getting paid back, that is what is important even if the volume of transaction moves to an app like Cred,” the person added.

Cred did not respond to a request for a comment sent by Business Standard.

“It is now dependent on the bank's side when they will get themselves live on BBPS for this purpose. Some of them have done it; however, many are pending and that can have some impact on credit card repayment volumes at some fintech companies,” a third person said.

With media reports about the major lenders not going live on BBPS for credit card transactions, multiple banks have approached the central bank-backed network for now.

“A number of banks have reached out to BBPS after media reports and said that they will prioritise it. We'll now see if there is a requirement for any extension,” one of the people quoted above said.

BBPS is an integrated bill payment platform that enables payment and collection of bills through multiple channels including mobile apps and bank branches, among others.

Various payment methods such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI), internet banking, prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), among others, can be used to pay bills.

It offers bill collection categories like electricity, telecom, DTH, gas, water bills, among others, along with other repetitive payments like insurance premium, mutual funds, school fees, institution fees, credit cards, Fastag recharge, at one single window.