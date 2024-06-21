UCBs should ensure proper credit underwriting, NPA recovery: RBI governor

The Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das today asked urban cooperative banks (UCBs) to ensure proper credit underwriting standards, review, and follow up on the recovery of non-performing assets (NPAs) to build a sound financial profile.

In his address to directors of select UCBs, the governor highlighted the critical importance of robust governance and the role of the Board of Directors in ensuring the same. He also emphasised the importance of assurance functions -- Compliance, Risk Management, and Internal Audit -- in upholding good governance, RBI said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today held a Conference of Directors of UCBs in the Western Zone in Ahmedabad. The theme of the conference was 'Governance in UCBs - Driving Sustainable Growth and Stability'. The Reserve Bank had previously held similar conferences with the Directors of UCBs in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Lucknow in August 2023, January 2024, and April 2024, respectively.