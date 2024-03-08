Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Modi govt always keeps in mind long-term benefits of FTAs for India: Goyal

He stressed that 'gone' are the days when India used to accept the terms of the world

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal (PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Modi government always keeps in mind commensurate and long-term benefits for the domestic industry while negotiating free trade agreements.
He stressed that "gone" are the days when India used to accept the terms of the world.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We crystal gaze into the future to make sure that its (FTAs) impact in the future will also be positive and we also look at balanced, fair and equitable FTAs," he told PTI in an interview.

ALSO READ: It would be privilege to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections: Piyush Goyal
"So we can see the big Indian opportunity that we are offering and we want to make sure that we get commensurate benefits (from these pacts) for the country," he said.
He indicated "some good news" on this front in the days to come.
The remarks assume significance as India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) bloc concluded the talks for an FTA.
EFTA members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.
The minister said that the free trade pacts of the Modi government involve a huge amount of stakeholder consultations with industry.
Besides, every line ministry also gets involved in making sure that the government protects the country's long-term interests, he said.
"Today we give out the terms, based on the big Indian opportunity that we bring to the table. I am very confident that we hear some good news in the days to come. Our officers are relentlessly pursuing several engagements. Let us see who pips the others," he said.
Under free trade pacts, two trading partners significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them, besides easing norms to promote trade in services and investments.
FTA talks for the UK and Oman are also at an advanced stage.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Govt seeks investment commitment from Switzerland under EFTA pact: Report

EFTA deal with India could be signed before 2024 elections: Swiss envoy

India-EU FTA must be fair, equitable and balanced: Goyal at CII event

India-Asean FTA review: Talks for 'modern' pact scheduled for Feb

MCA revises thresholds for mergers and amalgamation under Competition Act

Nissan may bring ultra-compact EV production in-house from 2028: Report

Spectrum auction for eight bands to start from 20 May 2024: DoT notice

Norms against deepfakes and misinformation after elections: Vaishnaw

Number of board seats held by women in India Inc grew in last 5 yrs: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal Modi govt FTA India EFTA trade FTA talks Domestic industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon