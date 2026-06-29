35% of Claude users see AI doing most of their work next year: Report

The use of AI is increasingly mirrors people's everyday lives, with more than a third of users now believe the technology could do most of their work within the next year. Anthropic's latest Economic Index Report, found that over 35 per cent of Claude users expect AI to be capable of performing most of their work next year.

The report examines AI's impact on the labour market and economy, focusing on how AI is being woven into the cadence of how people work and live. This edition looks at how the world comes to AI, how people put AI to work, and how they perceive its impact on work. Thereport said that people are adopting and using AI across their everyday lives. “Time of day, day of week, and even specific days of the year shape how people use Claude: people ask for the news around 6am, business email drafting peaks mid-morning, recipe requests spike to 2.3x their average at 6pm, and sleep advice clusters in the small hours of the night,” the report said.

Almost 93 per cent of Claude conversations result in tangible outputs ranging from explanations and documents to apps, scripts and fixes. In conversations for tasks tied to higher-wage occupations, Claude augments more than replaces human effort, producing higher-value outputs with the person collaborating throughout.

The third highlight of the report is that people who delegate more to AI feel more optimistic, not less. “Based on survey analysis with 9,700 Claude users, most respondents expect significant near-term AI impacts to their jobs, but those who delegate the most tasks to AI are the most optimistic about their futures in terms of job security, new opportunities, and pay,” the report said. This is the first time that an AI major is asking users directly “how they use AI and what they feel about it”, the report said.

AI is diffusing rapidly throughout the economy, across an increasing number of surfaces, with increasingly intelligent outputs. In earlier AI chat interfaces, usage was simple, contained in the chat window without web search, tool calls, artifacts, or other affordances, the report said. Now, Claude models can operate autonomously for hours through Claude Code and Cowork. As these forms change, the user base is shifting as well. Early adopters were highly technical. Anthropic’s most recent users apply Claude to tasks that command lower wages in the labour market.

Key findings for India: The most common topics in India:

Homework — 7.9 per cent

Web front-end — 5.1 per cent

Self-presentation writing — 4.6 per cent

Promotional writing — 4.6 per cent