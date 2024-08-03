Business Standard
Assam CM Sarma to perform Bhumi Pujan of semiconductor plant at Jagiroad

The Tata semiconductor assembly and test facility will be India's first semiconductor assembly and test facility

The proposed facility will serve the growing global demands across key market segments like AI, industrial, and consumer electronics, the company said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

The Bhumi pujan of the Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor assembly and test facility in Assam's Morigaon district will be performed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday in the presence of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.
The Tata semiconductor assembly and test facility will be India's first semiconductor assembly and test facility.
'Look forward to be in Jagiroad shortly and initialise work on the semiconductor facility by performing the Bhumi Pujan of the plant", Sarma posted on X.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in another post on X said, "Today is a historic day for Assam as HCM Dr@himantabiswa will perform the Bhumi Pujan of the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and test facility at Jagiroad'.
'Once operational, it will transform the industrial landscape of Assam and herald a new era of growth', the CMO said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually laid the foundation stone of the facility on March 13 this year.

The greenfield project of Tata Electronics at Jagiroad will involve an investment of Rs 27,000 crore and will generate employment opportunities for more than 30,000 people.
The first phase of the facility is expected to be operational by mid-2025.
The company will build the facility focusing on three key platform technologies - wire bond, flip chip, and a differentiated offering called integrated systems packaging (ISP), with plans to expand the roadmap to advanced packaging technologies in the future.
Semiconductor assembly and testing is a critical part of the value chain where wafers manufactured by semiconductor fabs are assembled or packaged and then tested before they are finally used in the desired product.
The proposed facility will serve the growing global demands across key market segments like AI, industrial, and consumer electronics, the company said.
The project will provide an immense boost to industrialisation in North-East India. It is envisioned under the Centre's semiconductor policy being driven by the India semiconductor mission and the Assam government's electronics policy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

