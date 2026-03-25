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Audit requirement to be relaxed for smaller cos: Corporate laws Bill

The proposed amendments relax compliance for small companies while strengthening accountability for executives and directors, raising concerns over governance and oversight

Audit

Experts said the move would improve ease of doing business but could weaken financial discipline and third-party oversight.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

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The Corporate Laws Amendment Bill has proposed easing compliance requirements for smaller companies while tightening accountability norms for key managerial personnel and directors.
 
The Bill removes the requirement for appointing statutory auditors for certain classes of small companies, which will be notified later.
 
Experts said the move would improve ease of doing business but could weaken financial discipline and third-party oversight.
 
“It is a welcome move but the Government should be mindful that a lot of such small companies are being set as intermediaries for just routing of funds or entries. So a balanced approach needs to be adopted,” said Ankit Singhi, head of corporate affairs and compliance, Corporate Professionals.
   
In another key amendment, the Bill proposes that whole-time key managerial personnel (KMPs), such as chief executive officers (CEOs) and chief financial officers (CFOs), who are not directors must directly file their resignation with the Registrar of Companies if the company fails to do so.

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“These proposed amendments reflect a clear regulatory shift toward tightening individual accountability while simultaneously easing compliance for smaller entities,” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates.
 
She added that while the provision enhances transparency and reduces the risk of continued liability after exit, it may also create governance instability if misused in distress situations.
 
The Bill also mandates that directors must hold a valid Director Identification Number (DIN) at the time of appointment and throughout their tenure.
 
Failure to maintain a valid DIN would lead to automatic vacation of office, introducing a new ground for disqualification.
 
Experts cautioned that while the provision strengthens traceability, it could operate harshly in cases where DIN deactivation results from technical non-compliances, raising concerns over due process.
 
Other key proposals include decriminalisation of procedural defaults, strengthening the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), stricter provisions on non-audit services, and greater flexibility in share buybacks.
 
The Bill, which amends the Companies Act, 2013, and the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008, has been referred to a joint committee of Parliament.
 
The amendments are based on recommendations from the Company Law Committee, stakeholder consultations and inputs from the High-Level Committee on Non-Financial Regulatory Reforms.
 

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

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