Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Bengaluru sees 59% rise in luxury home sales to ₹1,000 cr in FY25: Report

Bengaluru sees 59% rise in luxury home sales to ₹1,000 cr in FY25: Report

The report stated that Rs 10-12 crore ticket-size apartments are seeing the highest sales in Bengaluru's luxury segment

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

In volume terms, sales of luxury homes rose to 78 units from 51 units

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru's housing market witnessed a 59 per cent growth in sales of luxury homes, costing Rs 10 crore and above, in the last fiscal at a record Rs 1,000 crore on high demand, according to India Sotheby's International Realty and CRE Matrix report.

Real estate consultant India Sotheby's International Realty (ISIR) and real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix's recent report mentioned that Bengaluru's luxury housing market (Rs 10 crore and above) achieved sale bookings of Rs 1,000 crore in 2024-25 against Rs 627 crore in the preceding year.

In volume terms, sales of luxury homes rose to 78 units from 51 units.

 

The report stated that Rs 10-12 crore ticket-size apartments are seeing the highest sales in Bengaluru's luxury segment.

"Bengaluru's luxury housing market has entered a new league. We're seeing discerning buyers - especially CXOs, startup founders, and global Indians - investing not just in a home, but in a lifestyle. The demand today is driven as much by aspiration as by strategic asset allocation," ISIR CEO Ashwin Chadha said.

Also Read

Flight, plane, Airplane

Canadian detained after bomb scare on Varanasi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight

road accident

Road rage case: HC bars police from coercive action against IAF officer

Tax benefits, taxes, Direct taxes, Real Estate, tax breakup, tax relief

Reddit post sparks debate: Buy or rent amid Bengaluru's realty boom?

Namma Metro Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metro to fine passengers for consuming chewable tobacco products

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Sumadhura Group to invest ₹250 cr in 4 years for Bengaluru housing project

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of CRE Matrix, said this is the first time the Bengaluru market has achieved Rs 1,000 crore in sales during a fiscal.

"HNIs and startup founders are leading the charge, taking this segment to brand new heights," he added.

The report noted that 22 per cent of the total sales value in Bengaluru during the last financial year came from Hebbal. It also led in volume, contributing 19 per cent of total units sold.

Commenting on the report, Madhusudhan G, Chairman and Managing Director of Sumadhura Group, said the housing demand in Bengaluru is strongly driven by improvement in infrastructure, including expansion in the metro rail network.

Real estate developer Sanjeevini Group Chairman and Founder, Umesh Gowda HA, said, "Bengaluru has witnessed a remarkable demand in luxury homes. The ever-expanding corporate presence, with record leasing activity and rising incomes, has shifted demand to this category. Micro markets like Varthur and Gunjur, owing to their connectivity to tech hubs, have emerged as a preferred residential destination."

Darshan Govindaraju, Director of Vaishnavi Group, said the Indian luxury housing market is witnessing sustained momentum, fuelled not just by NRIs but increasingly by startup founders, ESOP-rich professionals, and investors seeking capital appreciation.

Anjana Sastri, Director - Marketing of Sterling Developers, said, "The luxury housing segment continues to witness remarkable growth in Bengaluru, driven by a combination of economic, social, and lifestyle factors."  The city's thriving IT industry, employment opportunities by corporates and multinational companies, development of tech parks in multiple key areas, cosmopolitan appeal, high rental yields and infrastructure development, amongst others, are driving demand for premium and luxury homes, Sastri said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN CM Stalin launches electronics scheme, eyes ₹30,000 cr in investments

quick commerce, ecommerce, online delivery, quick delivery

Delivery-based trades moderate in April after hitting eight-year high

Stress, Depress, Sadness, Employee

Majority of Indian employees considering changing employer in 2025: Aon

Elon Musk, starlink

Starlink eyes multiple Indian partners to fast-track local satcom launch

steel, steel industry

ArcelorMittal warns of trade disruption despite strong quarterly profit

Topics : Bengaluru Real Estate housing sector Housing sales luxury homes luxury housing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Pakistan Military ComparisonAlok JoshiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon