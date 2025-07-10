Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Private sector debt recast firms' AUM may further shrink, says CRISIL

Private sector debt recast firms' AUM may further shrink, says CRISIL

CRISIL forecasts a 4-6% drop in AUM for private asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) in FY26 due to subdued acquisitions of stressed loans and potential disruptions from loan securitisation

Crisil

As for retail assets, higher operational intensity due to stringent regulatory requirements has reduced the interest among ARCs. | File Image

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

The assets under management (AUM) of private asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) is expected to shrink by 4-6 per cent to ₹1.05 trillion in the current financial year (FY26). The acquisition of stressed loans may remain subdued amid the healthy asset quality profile of lenders, according to credit rating agency CRISIL. The securitisation of non-performing loans (NPLs) may also potentially disrupt the industry's business dynamics.
 
The AUM, as measured by security receipts (SRs) outstanding for ARCs, had shrunk to ₹1.10 trillion at the end of March 2025 (FY25), down from ₹1.30 trillion a year ago (FY24). 
   
CRISIL, in a statement, said acquisitions by private ARCs will remain subdued in FY26. SRs issued last fiscal had already reduced by 29 per cent to ₹22,000 crore from about ₹31,000 crore in FY24. In the corporate segment, this was largely due to limited opportunities, as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) for banks in the segment were at a multi-year low of less than 2 per cent as of March 31, 2025. This is expected to remain subdued over the medium term.
 
Despite the existence of a large stock of written-off corporate loan assets, private ARCs may not be very competitive in this space, especially for large accounts, because of competition from the only government-supported ARC with its unique guarantee-backed SRs model.

As for retail assets, higher operational intensity due to stringent regulatory requirements has reduced the interest among ARCs.
 
Referring to the securitisation of bad loans, CRISIL stated that ARCs may have to seek alternative opportunities to drive growth and profitability. With the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) draft guidelines of April 2025 providing a framework for this new product, ARCs must prepare to pivot and adapt to a rapidly changing landscape.
 
Apart from the quantum of acquisitions, the healthy trajectory of SR redemptions also has a bearing on AUM growth for ARCs. Lower vintage of assets in recent acquisitions, a higher share of retail assets that typically churn faster, and more optimally priced cash transactions were some of the factors driving this trend. In this milieu, private ARCs continued to see high SR redemptions at over ₹28,600 crore last fiscal, outpacing acquisitions for the second consecutive year, it added.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

