Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Centre to hold roadshow in Ranchi to woo investors for coal mine auction

"To enhance participation in commercial auction of coal mines, the Ministry of Coal is organising a roadshow at Ranchi on January 16," it said

coal, coal mines

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The coal ministry will organise a roadshow in Ranchi to increase participation of investors in the commercial coal mine auction.
Coal Secretary Shri Amrit Lal Meena will be the chief guest for the event while additional secretary M Nagaraju will be the guest of honour, the coal ministry said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"To enhance participation in commercial auction of coal mines, the Ministry of Coal is organising a roadshow at Ranchi on January 16," it said.
The government launched the process for sale of 39 coal mines under eight rounds of commercial auctions and 31 under the ninth.
These 70 coal mines are from the coal-bearing states of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal.
Of the said mines, 27 are fully explored ones and 43 are partially explored, the statement said, adding that seven are coking coal mines, while the rest are not.
The mines have been finalised after detailed deliberations and those falling under protected areas, wildlife sanctuaries, critical habitats, having a forest cover of greater than 40 per cent and heavily built-up area, among others, have been excluded, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

IPL 2024 auction - Head to Coetzee: All you need to know about 333 players

WPL 2024 auction: Gujarat Giants grab uncapped Kashvee for Rs 2 crore

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 50 Lakh base price

Major boost for infra in Maha: Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 30,500 cr

Q3 results: Top four Indian IT companies balance caution and optimism

Amid slowing demand and margin gains to support cement companies

5G subscribers in India at 159 million: Bank of America global research

Civil aviation sector on upswing, 75 airports built in 10 years: Scindia

Topics : Centre Ranchi Indian investors Commercial coal mining coal mine auction Coal ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon