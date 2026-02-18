CMA CGM places first Indian vessel order, eyes container and waterways push

French container carrier CMA CGM on Wednesday signed the final Shipbuilding Contract with state-owned Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for six state-of-the-art LNG-powered containerships of 1,700-TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) capacity.

The letter of intent for this order — the first global one of a container vessel for an Indian shipyard — was signed at the India Maritime Week last October. At the signing here, the group announced further plans of growth in India.

“Building on this strategic milestone, the CMA CGM Group is actively exploring opportunities to partner with key stakeholders across India on initiatives designed to strengthen the country’s container manufacturing capabilities, promote sustainable ship recycling and support the development of domestic container shipping,” a company statement said.

The company, which is one of the large global container procurers, will make a call on container building in India on the basis of future developments.

“Today, most containers we build are built in China. If India manages to offer us comparative pricing for building in India, we will definitely consider,” the group’s chairman and CEO told reporters at the contract signing ceremony.

Union shipping secretary Vijay Kumar said that the ministry has extensively consulted with shipping lines with the announcement of container manufacturing assistance scheme in the Union Budget for 2026–27, and will ensure that containers built in India are in line with global pricing.

The company also announced plans to add 500 seafarers from India in 2026, in addition to the 1,000 it had committed earlier.

The French carrier will also develop its innovation presence in India to actively leverage artificial intelligence. “As part of this commitment, in partnership with Capgemini, CMA CGM has established a dedicated Research & Development (R&D) hub in India, positioning the country as a key global centre for innovation within the Group,” it said.